Barbados Introduces Car Rental Levy to Support Environmental Initiatives

Effective October 15th 2025, Barbados will be introducing a new Car Rental Levy to support the efforts of the Barbados Ocean and Coastal Authority and the Barbados Nature Conservancy Trust.

This levy, which will be applied at a rate of BDS $5 per day, up to a maximum of 7 days, will enable the preservation and protection of the island’s coastlines, gullies, parks, and marine ecosystems and replace the driver’s permit fee.

The Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. (BTMI) is appealing to visitors to support this initiative for the benefit of the island’s long-term, environmental and sustainability efforts and, thanks its tourism partners for their support in preserving Barbados’ natural resources.