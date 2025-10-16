From Autopilot to Authenticity: FUEGO Announces Transformative Retreat in Mallorca

FUEGO, the wellbeing movement reigniting authenticity, passion, and purpose, is proud to announce its upcoming retreat From Autopilot to Authenticity, hosted at the historic Ca’n Beneït Estate in the UNESCO-protected Serra de Tramuntana.

In a world where speed and stress have become the norm, From Autopilot to Authenticity offers more than just a pause - it is a turning point. This five-day immersive retreat blends ancient wisdom and modern science to guide participants back to their authentic selves.

Through nervous system regulation, ritual, embodied practices, and community, attendees will ignite a powerful inner shift - from reaction to intention, from survival to self-leadership.

Led by an exceptional team including Dr. Nick Earley, Clinical Psychologist and Performance Expert; Sintje Mortier, Yoga Instructor; and Diana Oblak, Founder of FUEGO, the program follows a transformative arc inspired by the element of fire - from ignition and breakthrough to integration and re-entry.

Participants will experience breathwork, yoga, forest bathing, meditation, reflective rituals, and values-based inquiry - all designed to create sustainable inner change. The retreat is intentionally intimate, offering deeply personalized guidance, pre-retreat preparation, and post-retreat integration.

“FUEGO retreats are not an escape,” says Founder Diana Oblak. “They are a return - to who you truly are beneath the noise. We don’t just offer experiences, we create portals of transformation where science, human potential, and community converge.”

About FUEGO

FUEGO is a global wellbeing movement igniting the fire within. We create transformative spaces and experiences that help people reconnect with their authentic selves – their wellbeing, passion, and purpose. FUEGO blends ancient wisdom and modern science to awaken overall vitality and authentic connection. Each experience is designed to empower people to live a life that burns with passion and purpose.

About Ca’n Beneït

Nestled in Mallorca’s UNESCO-protected Serra de Tramuntana, Ca’n Beneït is a historic 13th-century estate turned sanctuary for renewal. Surrounded by olive groves and mountain vistas, the estate offers a perfect balance of heritage and modern comfort. Its Mirabona restaurant celebrates Mallorca’s garden-to-table cuisine, while its tranquil setting provides the ideal environment for introspection, connection, and transformation.

Dates: November 20-24, 2025

Location: Ca’n Beneït, Serra de Tramuntana, Mallorca

Website: www.fuego.space

Contact: [email protected]