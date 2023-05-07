Barbados Celtic Festival 2023

In the 1990s Barbados enjoyed a wonderful concert from a Male Voice Choir, and in 2019 we repeated that wonderful experience. The Gwalia Singers from Swansea in Wales performed with their beautiful voices. They not only sang traditional Welsh ballads but also the famous “Beautiful Barbados”.

We have been privileged to host some of the top folk performers in the Celtic world in this little festival – from vocalist Eddi Reader from Scotland, to Alan Kelly from Ireland and the Mackenzie Brothers from Mabou Nova Scotia. The talented bagpipe maker Hamish Moore and his son Fin, Alan Macdonald from the island of Skye, Ross Couper the amazing fiddler from Shetland and the Riddell Fiddles from Selkirk. The Peatbog Faeries a band from Skye and Pipe Major Craig Muirhead from Strathallan School. The award-winning FARA from Orkney and Sandra Macbeth from Glenelg. John McCusker from Scotland, and Heidi Talbot vocalist.

The one and onlyWorld Champion Piper Roddy MacLeod MBE is confirmed and set to perform and teach at the Barbados Celtic Festival in May 2023! This is an experience not to be missed!

Receive FREE tuition from one of the best in the piping world, playing alongside him and other pipers and drummers in our massed band parade, which is a highlight of the festival.



There’s loads to do, or just kick back and relax under a palm tree. Swim with the sea turtles off the back of a catamaran in the Caribbean Sea. Snorkel and scuba dive. Explore the wilder side in Scotland District. Enjoy fine dining and the freshest fish caught today, or go local in a rum shop. Drive through sugar cane fields on an 4×4 island safari. Watch cricket, horse racing, polo, dominoes. Best of all the wonder Bajan people will give you an incredible welcome to a tropical island that enjoys year round sunshine and close to 28 degrees C. If it rains, we can it “liquid sunshine”!

18th May, 2023 - 21st May, 2023

Location St. Michael

