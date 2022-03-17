British Airways partners with Aviation American Gin for Portland launch

British Airways and Aviation American Gin are announcing a new partnership, with the gin launching on board.

Customers flying across the pond and all other long-haul routes will be offered the drink from the in-flight menu and short-haul customers will be able to buy it from the on-board Speedbird café.

The partnership builds on the opening of a brand-new area – the Aviation Gin bar in the airline’s Club Lounge in JFK airport in October.

Aviation American Gin was founded in Portland in 2006 and is “a metaphor for taste and adventure”.

The gin is infused with a blend of botanicals – cardamom, coriander, French lavender, anise seed, sarsaparilla, juniper and two kinds of orange peel to create “a smoother, softer, more refined take on gin”.

ADVERTISEMENT

British Airways will be launching a new route to Portland, Oregon on June 3rd.

Flights will operate five times a week – Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

Tom Stevens, British Airways director of brand and customer experience, said: “Offering our customers a premium experience throughout their journey is important to us.

“Partnering with Aviation American Gin is another great addition to our on-board service.”