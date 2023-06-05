BACK TO BEIJING! BRITISH AIRWAYS RESTARTS FLIGHTS TO THE CHINESE CAPITAL, DEBUTING NEW ‘CLUB SUITE

British Airways’ first flight from London to Beijing in more than three years touched down at Beijing Daxing Airport yesterday.This was British Airways’ first passenger flight between the two cities since January 2020, when the route was suspended due to the pandemic.

The resumption reclaims the airline’s exclusivity as the only British carrier operating a direct service between Beijing and the UK.

Flights will operate four-times-a-week between Beijing and London, departing Daxing Airport on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

British Airways and joint business partner China Southern both operate from Daxing, giving customers greater connectivity between the UK and China, with easier transfers, a wider choice of onward flights and enhanced benefits. Frequent flyer benefits through the joint business, include greater opportunities to collect points, the ability to book through both airlines’ websites or apps, enhanced lounge access and access to high-quality Chinese and British products and services in the air and on the ground.

To celebrate the long-awaited moment, Louise Street, British Airways’ Director of Worldwide Airports welcomed the inaugural flight, greeting customers and crew as they disembarked. Louise Street, said: “The restart of one of our most important routes after more than three years is a long-awaited moment for all of us at British Airways. Following the successful resumption of flights between Shanghai and London in April, we’re excited to be back in Beijing too, reuniting families and friends and facilitating international student and business travel once again. We are looking forward to working hand-in-hand with our joint business partner China Southern, to provide wider transit options and various benefits to our customers in China and the UK.”

Customers travelling between the two cities can enjoy the airline’s newly designed Club Suite (business class) cabin, with direct-aisle access, a suite door for greater privacy and luxurious flat-bed seats in a 1-2-1 configuration. Boasting 40 per cent more storage, including a vanity unit and mirror, WiFi, enviable 18.5-inch inflight entertainment screens, high-definition gate-to-gate programming and PC / USB power, luxurious new furnishings including a plush new pillow and a warm quilt from The White Company, new amenity kits and an enhanced service and an improved dining experience.

In October 2019, British Airways was the first international flag carrier to move operations across to the newly opened, Daxing Airport, designed by British architect, the late Zaha Hadid. Customers flying into Daxing can benefit from a high-speed rail link into the city, and enjoy state-of-the-art facilities, including a newly re-designed lounge for those eligible.

Tickets are on sale now, on: ba.com and all British Airways customers, including those travelling to and from Beijing, have the option to purchase high-quality carbon offsets from certified climate projects and sustainable aviation fuel.