61 RIU hotels named in Tripadvisor awards
Tripadvisor, the world’s largest travel platform, has announced the winners of the 2023 Travelers’ Choice Awards. A total of 61 RIU hotels located in 16 different countries have been honoured with this award: Aruba (1), Cape Verde (4), Dominican Republic (1), Germany (1), Ireland (1), Jamaica (5), Maldives (2), Mexico (11), Morocco (5), Panama (2), Portugal (1), Senegal (1), Spain (21), Tanzania (1), United Arab Emirates (1) and United States (3). In addition, four of these hotels have received a Best of the Best award, which identifies the best hotels in the top 1% of establishments listed on the digital platform.
This award recognises establishments that constantly get excellent reviews and maintain their rating between 4 and 5 over a 12-month period. The digital platform uses a patented algorithm to assess the quality, quantity and relevance of reviews and opinions submitted by users over a 12-month period, as well as the popularity index of the destination. In this way, users can share their experiences and review their stay as a guide for future customers.
This award recognises the efforts made by the staff of RIU hotels on a daily basis to offer a great service, always focusing on customer satisfaction.
The following RIU hotels have received one of these awards:
Best of the Best:
ADVERTISEMENT
Spain:
Riu Gran Canaria
Panama:
Riu Playa Blanca
Riu Plaza Panama
Tanzania:
Riu Palace Zanzibar
Travellers’ Choice Award:
Germany:
Riu Plaza Berlin
Aruba:
Riu Palace Antillas
Cape Verde:
Riu Palace Boavista
Riu Karamboa
Riu Touareg
Riu Palace Santa Maria
United Arab Emirates:
Riu Dubai
Spain:
Riu Palace Oasis
Riu Palace Palmeras
Riu Palace Maspalomas
Riu Papayas
Riu Palace Meloneras
Riu Vistamar
Riu Palace Tenerife
Riu Arecas
Riu Buenavista
Riu Garoe
Riu Palace Jandia
Riu Palace Tres Islas
Riu Calypso
Riu Paraiso Lanzarote
Riu Monica
Riu Nautilus
Riu Costa del Sol
Riu La Mola
Riu Concordia
Riu Festival
Riu Plaza España
United States:
Riu Plaza New York Times Square
Riu Plaza Manhattan Times Square
Riu Plaza Fisherman’s Wharf
Ireland:
Riu Plaza The Gresham Dublin
Jamaica:
Riu Negril
Riu Palace Tropical Bay
Riu Reggae
Riu Palace Jamaica
Riu Ocho Rios
Maldives:
Riu Atoll
Riu Palace Maldives
Morocco:
Riu Tikida Palmeraie
Riu Palace Tikida Agadir
Riu Palace Tikida Taghazout
Riu Tikida Beach
Riu Tikida Garden
Mexico:
Riu Palace Mexico
Riu Yucatan
Riu Lupita
Riu Playacar
Riu Palace Las Americas
Riu Palace Peninsula
Riu Palace Costa Mujeres
Riu Palace Pacifico
Riu Palace Cabo San Lucas
Riu Palace Baja California
Riu Plaza Guadalajara
Portugal:
Riu Madeira
Dominican Republic:
Riu Palace Punta Cana
Senegal:
Riu Baobab
For further information please visit: www.riu.com