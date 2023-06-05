61 RIU hotels named in Tripadvisor awards

Tripadvisor, the world’s largest travel platform, has announced the winners of the 2023 Travelers’ Choice Awards. A total of 61 RIU hotels located in 16 different countries have been honoured with this award: Aruba (1), Cape Verde (4), Dominican Republic (1), Germany (1), Ireland (1), Jamaica (5), Maldives (2), Mexico (11), Morocco (5), Panama (2), Portugal (1), Senegal (1), Spain (21), Tanzania (1), United Arab Emirates (1) and United States (3). In addition, four of these hotels have received a Best of the Best award, which identifies the best hotels in the top 1% of establishments listed on the digital platform.

This award recognises establishments that constantly get excellent reviews and maintain their rating between 4 and 5 over a 12-month period. The digital platform uses a patented algorithm to assess the quality, quantity and relevance of reviews and opinions submitted by users over a 12-month period, as well as the popularity index of the destination. In this way, users can share their experiences and review their stay as a guide for future customers.

This award recognises the efforts made by the staff of RIU hotels on a daily basis to offer a great service, always focusing on customer satisfaction.

The following RIU hotels have received one of these awards:

Best of the Best:

Spain:

Riu Gran Canaria

Panama:

Riu Playa Blanca

Riu Plaza Panama

Tanzania:

Riu Palace Zanzibar

Travellers’ Choice Award:

Germany:

Riu Plaza Berlin

Aruba:

Riu Palace Antillas

Cape Verde:

Riu Palace Boavista

Riu Karamboa

Riu Touareg

Riu Palace Santa Maria



United Arab Emirates:

Riu Dubai

Spain:

Riu Palace Oasis

Riu Palace Palmeras

Riu Palace Maspalomas

Riu Papayas

Riu Palace Meloneras

Riu Vistamar

Riu Palace Tenerife

Riu Arecas

Riu Buenavista

Riu Garoe

Riu Palace Jandia

Riu Palace Tres Islas

Riu Calypso

Riu Paraiso Lanzarote

Riu Monica

Riu Nautilus

Riu Costa del Sol

Riu La Mola

Riu Concordia

Riu Festival

Riu Plaza España

United States:

Riu Plaza New York Times Square

Riu Plaza Manhattan Times Square

Riu Plaza Fisherman’s Wharf

Ireland:

Riu Plaza The Gresham Dublin

Jamaica:

Riu Negril

Riu Palace Tropical Bay

Riu Reggae

Riu Palace Jamaica

Riu Ocho Rios

Maldives:

Riu Atoll

Riu Palace Maldives

Morocco:

Riu Tikida Palmeraie

Riu Palace Tikida Agadir

Riu Palace Tikida Taghazout

Riu Tikida Beach

Riu Tikida Garden

Mexico:

Riu Palace Mexico

Riu Yucatan

Riu Lupita

Riu Playacar

Riu Palace Las Americas

Riu Palace Peninsula

Riu Palace Costa Mujeres

Riu Palace Pacifico

Riu Palace Cabo San Lucas

Riu Palace Baja California

Riu Plaza Guadalajara

Portugal:

Riu Madeira

Dominican Republic:

Riu Palace Punta Cana

Senegal:

Riu Baobab

For further information please visit: www.riu.com