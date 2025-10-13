Hozpitality.com Re-launches with a Fresh New Look, Enhanced Features, and a Powerful User Experience

After over a year of dedicated development and innovation, Hozpitality.com, the leading global platform for hospitality professionals and organizations, has officially re-launched with a completely redesigned interface, upgraded technology, and enhanced tools to better connect the world’s hospitality industry.

The new Hozpitality.com offers an intuitive design, faster performance, and advanced features aimed at bridging professionals, employers, schools, and suppliers within the hospitality and tourism ecosystem. The upgraded portal combines the best aspects of professional networking, recruitment, learning, and recognition — all tailored specifically for the hospitality industry.

“Our goal has always been to empower the hospitality community with a platform that truly understands its needs,” said Raj Bhatt, Founder & CEO of Hozpitality Group. “This re-launch marks a major step forward, bringing a modern, seamless experience for our 1.3 million+ members worldwide. Whether you’re hiring, job-seeking, learning, or networking, Hozpitality.com now makes it easier than ever.”

Key Enhancements Include:

Modernized User Interface: A clean, responsive design with improved navigation and user experience.

Enhanced Job and Talent Search: Faster, smarter tools to help employers find the right talent and professionals find ideal roles.

Integrated Networking: Build connections, share updates, and engage through an industry-focused social platform.

Custom Packages & Upgraded Accounts: New flexible plans for companies and individuals. All existing corporate clients have been upgraded to Enterprise Accounts with unlimited access, while free members are now Pay As You Go (PAYG) users with free timeline posting and optional premium features.

Faster Load Speeds and Global Accessibility: Optimized for users across regions, with improved performance and mobile experience.

Expanding Globally

With offices in Dubai and Los Angeles, Hozpitality Group continues to expand its reach across the Middle East, Asia, Europe, and North America, connecting professionals, hospitality suppliers, and employers under one platform. The company also announced plans to launch its Hozpitality Awards and Powerlists in the USA, recognizing top talent and brands across the country.

“This milestone reaffirms our commitment to being the ultimate digital hub for the global hospitality industry,” added Vandana Bhatt (Vee), Cofounder and MD, Hozpitality Group. “We’re not just a job board or networking site — we’re a complete ecosystem where hospitality thrives.”

Users are invited to explore the new website at www.hozpitality.com and experience its refreshed design and enhanced capabilities.