Avelo Airlines Announces New Membership Program: Avelo PLUS

Avelo Airlines announces the launch of Avelo PLUS, a brand-new membership program designed to make traveling even more affordable and convenient. Travelers can join for just $49 for the first year* and enjoy exclusive perks all year long.

With Avelo PLUS, members will gain access to:

Exclusive Low Fares – Enjoy member-only pricing on flights.

FREE Priority Boarding – Board early and settle in faster.

Special Deals – Access member-only promotions and discounts all year.

$50 Avelo Cash Bonus at Renewal – Earn rewards for loyalty every year.

Benefits for You & up to Nine Others – Share your perks with your entire crew.

Avelo Airlines Founder and CEO Andrew Levy said, “Avelo’s new membership program, Avelo PLUS, gives our Customers even more opportunities to save and experience great Avelo perks. Our Customers have been asking for a program for loyal Customers, and we’re excited to offer Avelo PLUS and expand on our already affordable, convenient and reliable air service by providing even more value for travelers.”

This new program brings unmatched value to Avelo Customers, helping save money while enjoying a more seamless travel experience. Learn more about Avelo PLUS at AveloAir.com.

This news comes just weeks after Avelo announced its partnership with Embraer to bring the best-in-class E195-E2 airplane to the United States marketplace. Avelo Customers will love the E2’s comfortable 2x2 seating, in-seat power ports, large overhead bins, and quiet cabin.

America’s Most Reliable and Convenient Airline

Since taking flight on April 28, 2021, Avelo has flown more than eight million Customers on over 64,000 flights. Today Avelo serves 47 cities spanning 18 states and Puerto Rico, as well as three international destinations: Jamaica, Mexico and the Dominican Republic.

Avelo has unlocked a new era of convenience, choice, and competition by flying to primarily underserved communities across the country. Most Avelo routes include at least one small, convenient airport. This makes traveling with Avelo a smoother, easier and more enjoyable experience than contending with the crowds, congestion and long walks at larger airports.

Avelo is distinguished by its industry-leading reliability. In 2024, Avelo ranked #1 in on-time performance and achieved the lowest flight cancellation rate in the U.S. airline industry. These results are provided by Anuvu, a leading aviation data services company also utilized by The Wall Street Journal for the publication’s annual airline ranking. Anuvu’s complete industry results and rankings are available at AveloAir.com.

Avelo also delivers world-class customer satisfaction, exemplified by our Net Promoter Scores (NPS), which consistently rank among the best airlines and most admired brands in the world.

Avelo offers a range of seating options. These include Standard, Stretch, and Stretch+ seating. Stretch provides extra legroom, with pitch ranging from 32 inches to over 36 inches. Stretch+ features a unique upgrade where the middle seat is blocked for added comfort and space. Customers can also purchase window and aisle seats in advance of their flight. In addition to advance seat assignments, Avelo offers several unbundled travel-enhancing options that give Customers the flexibility to pay only for what they value, including priority boarding, checked bags, carry-on overhead bags, and a pet in the cabin.

Additionally, families can travel with ease knowing every child 14 and under will be automatically seated with an accompanying adult at no additional cost.