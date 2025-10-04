Updates on The Palm Beaches’ Newest Hotels, Dining, Events & Attractions

This season, The Palm Beaches invite travelers to discover what’s new and next in Florida’s Most Stylish Vacation Destination®. Spanning 39 unique cities and towns from Jupiter and Tequesta to Boca Raton, the region continues to set the standard for luxury, innovation, and genuine hospitality. From revitalized historic hotels and luxurious new resorts to bold restaurant concepts from globally renowned chefs, emerging downtown districts, and a dynamic cultural calendar, The Palm Beaches are brimming with fresh offerings for both new and returning travelers. These enhancements reflect the destination’s commitment to excellence, promising unforgettable experiences and authentic hospitality at every turn.

HOTELS ON THE HORIZON

Gulfstream Hotel – Lake Worth Beach (coming soon)

After years of anticipation, the historic Gulfstream Hotel in Lake Worth Beach is undergoing a dramatic transformation with plans to debut by early 2026. Originally built in 1925, the iconic landmark is being restored. Offerings will include The Big Fin LWB, a coastal seafood restaurant and bar, two flexible meeting rooms, and a second-floor rooftop terrace designed for gatherings of up to 100 guests. Wellness and relaxation come together with a swimming pool and fitness center, and other upscale amenities.

The Nora Hotel – West Palm Beach (coming 2026)

At the heart of The Nora District, The Nora Hotel will be a brand-new, 201-key boutique property, which will further enhance the area with additional office, retail, and residential options. The hotel’s signature restaurant, Pastis, the iconic New York City Parisian-style brasserie from James Beard Award-winning restaurateur Stephen Starr (STARR Restaurants), will span more than 13,300 square feet of indoor and outdoor dining space on the ground floor.

The Vineta Hotel – Palm Beach (coming soon)

Located just steps from Worth Avenue, The Vineta Hotel will be Oetker Collection’s first U.S. Masterpiece property. The hotel is being fully transformed by London designer Tino Zervudachi and will feature 37 elegant rooms, including four suites and a Presidential Suite. Guests can look forward to Mediterranean cuisine at Coco’s—modeled after France’s iconic Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc—cocktails in the sophisticated Bar at The Vineta (a nod to the former Leopard Lounge), and relaxing in the lush courtyard or chic Pool House restaurant.

NEWSWORTHY HOTEL UPGRADES

Boca Raton Marriott at Boca Center – Boca Raton (now open)

The Boca Raton Marriott is entering a new era of comfort and style with a $7.5 million renovation inspired by the vibrant spirit of Boca Raton. This transformation will elevate every aspect of the guest experience, complemented by a series of experiential activations designed to showcase and celebrate the local culture.

Four Seasons Resort Palm Beach – Palm Beach (now open)

Four Seasons Resort Palm Beach unveils the completed Palm Pavilion, a vibrant outdoor destination for family-friendly fun and relaxed, palm-fringed recreation. Now open to resort guests, Palm Pavilion features an 18-hole mini putting green, table tennis, outdoor billiards, a renovated tennis court, two pickleball courts, and a new bocce ball area—inviting playful competition and quality time under the sun. Beyond the resort experience, a limited number of tennis and pickleball lessons are available to the local community by reservation, offering the same world-class instruction enjoyed by resort guests.

Palm Beach Marriott Singer Island Beach Resort & Spa – Singer Island (coming soon)

The final phase of renovations is now underway at Palm Beach Marriott Singer Island Beach Resort & Spa, with all 192 one- and two-bedroom suites set to debut a modern coastal aesthetic and elevated, contemporary finishes by early 2026. Since 2022, the resort has invested millions of dollars in refreshing the lobby, marketplace, oceanfront restaurant and bar, pool areas, fitness center, porte cochere, and meeting and event spaces.

The Ben Hotel, Autograph Collection – West Palm Beach (now available)

The only waterfront hotel in West Palm Beach, located just across from Palm Harbor Marina, recently launched a new yacht experience in partnership with PorterYachts. The Ben now provides guests with the opportunity to enjoy a luxurious culinary journey on the water, complete with a fully dedicated crew. Ideal for corporate retreats, micro weddings, milestone celebrations, and more.

West Palm Beach Marriott – West Palm Beach (now available)

A sophisticated refresh of the West Palm Beach Marriott’s meeting spaces is complete, blending vibrant local energy with a serene, modern coastal ambiance. With more than 17,000 square feet of flexible indoor space and a newly updated 2,200-square-foot covered pavilion, the venue is ideal for meetings and events of all kinds.

ENHANCED HOTEL SPA OFFERINGS

Discover a new level of rejuvenation in The Palm Beaches, where leading spas are unveiling innovative treatments, exclusive partnerships, and elevated wellness experiences. From groundbreaking rituals rooted in ancient traditions to the latest in high-performance skincare, these enhanced spa offerings invite guests to unwind, refresh, and immerse themselves in the region’s most indulgent escapes.

Eau Spa at Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa – Manalapan

Eau Palm Beach continues to redefine the Palm Beach wellness landscape with the introduction of the Psammo Quartz Ritual. This groundbreaking 90-minute treatment immerses guests in warm alpha quartz while they experience a touchless, dynamic flow massage and inversion therapy, enhanced by the soothing resonance of singing bowls. Inspired by ancient sand bathing, this ritual delivers anti-inflammatory benefits, pain relief, and deep relaxation.

The Spa at Four Seasons Resort Palm Beach – Palm Beach

The Spa at Four Seasons now features a tranquil co-ed relaxation lounge and introduces the HydraLuxe Facial, a luxurious new service available in 60- or 80-minute formats with custom enhancements, designed to elevate relaxation and rejuvenation.

The Spa at The Breakers Palm Beach – Palm Beach

The Spa at The Breakers expands its partnership with Tata Harper Skincare, now offering exclusive Tata Harper body exfoliation and body wrap treatments, in addition to its popular signature facials. The Spa also debuts luxe hair services featuring Miriam Quevedo - the award-winning European brand renowned for redefining hair vitality. Miriam Quevedo’s opulent, high-performance formulas are rooted in a revolutionary “scalp-first” approach, merging advanced biotechnology with rare, precious ingredients such as 24K bioactive gold, rose stem cells, platinum and diamonds, and caviar extract.

RESTAURANT ROUNDUP: CULINARY UPDATES

The Palm Beaches continue to make waves on the national stage, gaining acclaim for a dynamic dining scene that saw eight local restaurants recognized in the 2025 MICHELIN Guide earlier this year. From chef-driven tasting menus to beloved neighborhood favorites, these culinary standouts are putting the region on the map for food lovers and drawing attention to Palm Beach County’s ever-evolving dining landscape. Adding even more excitement, several high-profile openings are on the horizon, led by acclaimed chefs.

AquaSan – Juno Beach (now open)

AquaSan offers a contemporary coastal Asian dining experience featuring Asian, Hawaiian, and Latin-inspired dishes in a lively Polynesian-style setting, anchored by the “Big Kahuna” tiki bar. The bar serves tropical cocktails, craft rums, local beers, and a curated wine and sake list.

Austin Republic – North Palm Beach (now open)

Austin Republic brings the bold spirit of Austin, Texas, to North Palm Beach with a dynamic blend of authentic Texas BBQ, Tex-Mex flavors, and a vibrant, family-friendly atmosphere.

Brulé Gastro-Kitchen – Delray Beach (now open)

Formerly Brulé Bistro, this longtime Pineapple Grove favorite has reemerged with a fresh look and expanded menu following a summer renovation.

Chhauka Modern Indian Kitchen – West Palm Beach (coming soon)

From Michelin-starred chef Hemant Mathur and restaurateur Pravin Mascarenhas, this new spot will highlight regional Indian cuisine and shareable, spice-forward dishes.

Eataly West Palm Beach at CityPlace – West Palm Beach (coming soon)

Set to open in November, Eataly West Palm Beach CityPlace spans 30,000 square feet and blends historic preservation with contemporary Italian craftsmanship. Inspired by Italian piazzas, the layout is open and exploratory, with divisions between dining, retail, and market.

Ela Curry & Cocktails – West Palm Beach (coming soon)

Acclaimed Chef Pushkar Marathe will debut this modern Indian concept at CityPlace, featuring bold, regional flavors and a menu designed to pair with craft cocktails.

Mango Mercado – West Palm Beach (coming soon)

Another concept from James Beard-nominated Chef Pushkar Marathe and partner Andy Dugard, this counter-service café opening at CityPlace will offer globally inspired soups, salads, and sandwiches with a seasonal twist.

Moxies – West Palm Beach (coming soon)

Opening in early 2026, Moxies is an upscale-casual restaurant coming to CityPlace. Offering a trendy and lively atmosphere, the modern restaurant boasts a globally inspired menu with a blend of classic comfort foods, serving freshly made dishes perfect for all occasions.

Nobu Manalapan – Manalapan (coming soon)

Coming this fall to Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa, the restaurant will take over the Polpo Palm Beach space. Guests can enjoy a preview in the resort lobby featuring Chef Nobu Matsuhisa’s signature dishes like Black Cod Miso and Rock Shrimp Tempura, alongside sake, wine, and innovative cocktails.

Paradise Tavern – Lake Park (now open)

This restaurant offers a laid-back, coastal-inspired atmosphere with bold flavors and fresh, approachable eats. Guests can enjoy smashburgers, seafood, and craft cocktails in a dockside-style setting where locals and visitors mingle.

Pubbelly Sushi – West Palm Beach (now open)

The Miami-born gastropub, celebrated for its inventive Japanese-Latin fusion dishes like the Butter Krab Roll, Tostones con Ceviche, and creative plant-based options, has opened on Clematis Street.

Roka Hula – Delray Beach (now open)

This East Atlantic Avenue hotspot channels the energy of a tropical escape, pairing inventive Asian-inspired dishes with playful tiki-bar cocktails in a setting that feels equal parts jungle lounge and dinner party.

Seahawk Prime – Lake Park (coming soon)

James Beard–nominated chef David Burke’s fine dining concept will showcase his signature Himalayan salt-aged steaks, seafood, sushi, and whimsical desserts, all served with marina views and the convenience of dock-and-dine dining.

Segreto Italia – Delray Beach (now open)

A tucked-away Italian gem in Pineapple Grove, Segreto serves rich pastas and rustic entrées inspired by the chef’s hometown of Avellino in Southern Italy.

Shanghai’d – West Palm Beach (now open)

Formerly Kapow Noodle Bar on Clematis Street, Shanghai’d brings a fresh rebrand with modern Asian-inspired dishes and vibrant energy.

Sole Mio Kitchen & Bar – Boynton Beach (now open)

Formerly Nicoletta’s, this reimagined “Floritalian” restaurant pairs Florida’s coastal freshness with Italian soul, featuring house-made pastas, fresh seafood, and what will soon be South Florida’s largest vodka bar.

Tacos del Cartel – West Palm Beach (now open)

An elevated Mexican dining concept delivering bold, tradition-inspired dishes in a modern setting.

The Catch Seafood & Sushi – West Palm Beach (coming soon)

This Lake Park favorite known for its Peruvian-Asian fusion menu is relocating to the Northwood neighborhood this fall. The new location will feature a spacious tiki hut, expanded carryout options, and the same creative dishes that built its loyal following.

Top of the Rox – West Palm Beach (now open)

Atop Roxy’s Pub on Clematis Street, this rooftop pool bar, day-to-night restaurant, and high-energy club offers sun-soaked lounging by day and vibrant nightlife after dark.

Tryst – Boca Raton (now open)

Revived in Mizner Park, Tryst blends classic French bistro charm with an inventive American menu under Chef Daniel Dore, featuring dishes from steak frites to a vegan mushroom lasagna topped with oat milk béchamel.

LATEST IN LOCAL ATTRACTIONS

Aviation Museum On the Beach – Juno Beach (now open)

The museum is now open on weekends, inviting visitors to explore more than 1,000 commercial model airplanes and discover aviation history in a fun, family-friendly setting.

Burt Aaronson South County Regional Park – Boca Raton (now open)

New bocce courts at Burt Aaronson South County Regional Park offer a classic game in a beautiful outdoor setting. With shaded seating, easy access, and plenty of space to gather, it’s the perfect spot for fun and relaxation.

CityPlace – West Palm Beach (now open and coming soon)

New and upcoming openings include Bluemercury, Alo, Reformation, Rothy’s, OluKai, Crate & Barrel, Perigold, and Equinox (now through fall 2025), reinforcing CityPlace’s position as a premier destination for fashion, wellness, and home design.

Cornell Art Museum – Delray Beach (coming soon)

The museum will debut “Dorothy Gillespie Retrospective: Color in Motion,” starting Oct. 18 through March 15, 2026, celebrating the vibrant legacy of the pioneering 20th-century artist. The exhibition spans multiple galleries and features Gillespie’s iconic abstract sculptures and contributions to the women’s art movement.

Cox Science Center and Aquarium – West Palm Beach (coming soon)

The center is celebrating fall with hands-on exhibits, seasonal STEM activities, and family-friendly events. Highlights include the spy-themed “Top Secret: License to Spy” exhibit, a STEM open house for teachers, and the Annual Fall Family Fun Fest.

Fern Street Chess Park – West Palm Beach (now available)

Three vibrant new benches designed by local artists have been added to the park. One bench, “AI’s Pretty Pink Blender” by Bridget Vizoso, is dedicated to Ena Peppercorn Bratter in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The other two— “A Moment to Reflect” by Mayling Pao and “Parrots in Paradise” by Lisa Kaw—invite visitors to enjoy a colorful, tropical retreat in the heart of the city.

Glazer Hall – Palm Beach (coming soon)

Opening in late 2025, Glazer Hall will be Palm Beach’s only waterfront performing arts venue. Housed in the Volk-designed Royal Poinciana Playhouse, this iconic site is being reimagined as a 24,000-square-foot cultural arts center. The 400-seat theater and flexible event space will usher in a new era of performing arts and community events.

Loggerhead Marinelife Center – Juno Beach (now open)

The popular free nonprofit sea turtle research, rehabilitation, education, and conservation facility has launched seasonal programs that blend outdoor adventure with ocean-themed education for all ages. Highlights include early access tours, kids’ fishing clinics, sensory-friendly Saturdays, and conservation-focused hikes and lectures.

Okeeheelee Park – West Palm Beach (now open)

Visitors can ride at Palm Beach County’s first public pump track. This 10,000-square-foot asphalt track offers a thrilling experience for bikes, scooters, skateboards, and skates—free to enjoy daily.

Palm Beach Zoo & Conservation Society – West Palm Beach (now open)

The Zoo and Sea Turtle Care & Conservation Specialists have opened the first-ever sea turtle rehabilitation facility in West Palm Beach. Housed at the Zoo’s LEED-certified veterinary hospital, this new center provides urgent medical care for injured and sick sea turtles, expanding local conservation efforts and relieving pressure on other area facilities.

Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium – Jupiter (now available and coming soon)

This beloved ballpark will debut a two-tiered social space in left field in 2026, offering elevated food and beverage options, unique views of the game, and a lively atmosphere perfect for groups.

SoSo Design District – West Palm Beach (coming soon)

South of Southern Boulevard—nicknamed SoSo—is premiering as a new hub for design, dining, and culture, taking shape along South Dixie Highway and Georgia Avenue. SoSo brings together home furnishing showrooms, clothing boutiques, art galleries, wellness studios, and chef-driven restaurants.

TGL Presented by SoFi – Palm Beach Gardens (second season coming soon)

Founded by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, TGL Presented by SoFi will tee off at the new SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens for its second season in December. The opening match features Atlanta Drive GC vs. New York Golf Club. This groundbreaking league blends live-action golf with next-gen simulator technology, offering a fast-paced, immersive experience that is reshaping the sport for players and fans worldwide.

The Gardens Mall – Palm Beach Gardens (now available and coming soon)

New openings include Aroma360, Venchi, and Faherty (coming late 2025 to spring 2026), as well as recent arrivals Boll & Branch, Tecovas, and YETI.

The Nora District – West Palm Beach (now open)

Named after West Palm Beach’s historic North Railroad Avenue, this vibrant, pedestrian-friendly destination blends curated local and national retail, diverse dining options, boutique wellness offerings, and art-filled open spaces. Tenants include SWEAT440, Del Mar, Indaco, Sana Skin Studio, [solidcore], Mint, The Spot Barbershop, Mint, LUCE, Le Labo, Sunday Motor Co., IGK Salon, Pompano’s Boutique, ZenHippo, H&H Bagels, and more.

Xcel Padel – Westlake (now open) and West Palm Beach (coming soon)

The nation’s largest indoor padel club has launched its first South Florida location in Westlake, blending elite sport with luxury wellness and social experiences. The facility features pro-level courts, AI-powered coaching, full-service amenities, and vibrant community programming.

TRANSPORTATION UPDATES

Palm Beach EBike Rentals – West Palm Beach and Palm Beach

A splash of style just rolled onto the streets with the arrival of a Lilly Pulitzer-themed Moke – an open-air electric cruiser perfect for breezy rides along scenic routes. Now part of the fleet, the Moke adds four-wheeled flair to a lineup that already includes more than 50 luxury Ebikes.

Palm Beach International Airport – Fall 2025

Palm Beach International Airport (PBI) continues to grow, offering a mix of new and returning nonstop flights that enhance connectivity to the destination by linking key cities to The Palm Beaches. Recognized by J.D. Power, Condé Nast Traveler, and Travel + Leisure as one of the nation’s best airports, PBI is also undergoing a multi-million-dollar modernization of Concourse B. The expansion will add two passenger jet bridges, a 3,000-square-foot restaurant space, an integrated nursing suite, a sensory room for travelers with autism and other sensitivities, and upgraded restrooms, enhancing comfort and accessibility for all.

Tropic Ocean Airways – West Palm Beach

A new wave of luxury travel has arrived in West Palm Beach with Tropic Ocean Airways offering private seaplane charters directly from Rybovich Marina, in partnership with The Cove Club. Guests can relax at Lamarina Restaurant or The Cove Club before takeoff, then lift off from the water to explore top destinations across Florida and The Florida Keys. The service offers a seamless, scenic alternative for both visitors and locals looking to travel in style.

CULTURAL SEASON PREVIEW

Ann Norton Sculpture Gardens – West Palm Beach

The season opens with Imperiled: Florida’s Wildlife and Habitats by Paul Gervais, featuring more than 30 new paintings that spotlight the fragility of Florida’s ecosystems. Additional programs include conservation-themed sessions.

Armory Art Center – West Palm Beach

The center has unveiled a vibrant 2025–2026 season, kicking off with two standout exhibitions: Between Form and Feeling, featuring tactile sculptures and ethereal paintings by three Florida-based artists, and colorforms, a vibrant retrospective by West Palm Beach’s Susan Currie, inspired by nature and coastal joy.

Arts Garage – Delray Beach

Receive 15% off when you book the 2025–2026 Theatre Package, which includes one ticket to each of the season’s five scheduled theatre performances.

Boca Black Box Center for the Arts – Boca Raton

Now in its 11th year, Boca Black Box raises the curtain on a packed calendar featuring 300+ performances and an upgraded 285-seat theater. Highlights include comedy legends like Andrew Dice Clay and Jon Lovits, plus top tribute acts such as US Bee Gees and Always ABBA, and immersive experiences.

Boca International Jewish Film Festival – Boca Raton

Celebrating its third year, the 2026 festival expands across multiple venues for a three-week showcase of international Jewish and Israeli films. Pre-festival highlights include the Big Reveal lineup event, the elegant Cinebash opening celebration, and a curated Shorts Program featuring emerging Jewish filmmakers.

Cultural Council for Palm Beach County – Lake Worth Beach

The Cultural Council has announced a dynamic 2025–2026 season of 15 exhibitions featuring works by Palm Beach County-based creative professionals, including six solo exhibitions and an exciting one-week-only show, The Short List. Other programs include an artist marketplace, family-friendly events in its outdoor Arts & Wellness Space, film screenings, and professional development opportunities.

Delray Beach Playhouse – Delray Beach

Musicals and dramas such as West Side Story, Strictly Murder, Something Rotten, and You Can’t Take It With You are part of this season’s lineup.

Dolly Hand Cultural Arts Center – Belle Glade

The arts center brings a fun and engaging mix of performers through its Professional Guest Artist Series. Performances include Puppy Pals Live, REZA: Edge of Illusion, Candlelight Celtic, and Tito Puente, Jr. and his Latin Jazz Ensemble, among others.

Duncan & Stage West Theatres – Lake Worth

This season presents a diverse Professional Guest Artist Series, featuring Nicole Henry singing Whitney Houston, BalletX, Dorrance Dance, and more. With performances ranging from classical music to contemporary dance and tribute acts, the season offers something for every arts enthusiast.

Eissey Campus Theatre – Palm Beach Gardens

A vibrant mix of music and entertainment awaits, with highlights including Three American Troubadours, The Sweet Caroline Tour starring Jay White, and Frank Marino’s Divas.

Festival of the Arts BOCA – Boca Raton

This milestone festival features a dynamic lineup—including Postmodern Jukebox, a live orchestra performance of Jurassic Park, world-class ballet, renowned authors, and a showstopping finale with Broadway legend Patti LuPone.

Historical Society of Palm Beach County – West Palm Beach

Cinema becomes the star of the season with the society’s fresh exhibit—Sunshine Cinema: Florida in Film. Special History Talks with local experts, and interactive programs like Mock Trial: A Case of Stolen Identities are also planned this year.

Kravis Center for the Performing Arts – West Palm Beach

The 2025–2026 season promises an exhilarating mix of Broadway blockbusters, world-class orchestras, electrifying dance, and laugh-out-loud comedy. Highlights include MJ: The Musical, The Wiz, Kimberly Akimbo, Cirque du Soleil’s ‘Twas the Night Before…, and performances by the Vienna Philharmonic featuring Lang Lang. Opening October 16 at the Center, “Jazz in Unexpected Places – Untold Stories of Palm Beach County” is a free, multimedia exhibition exploring the county’s rich jazz history and its ties to the Civil Rights era through photos, oral histories, and local voices.

Lake Worth Playhouse – Lake Worth Beach

A vibrant lineup of theatrical favorites take the stage during the season, including HAIR, Little Shop of Horrors and Matilda. Season subscriptions are available.

Lighthouse ArtCenter – Tequesta

Exhibits this season include Art in Bloom, a new exhibition that celebrates the connection between art and nature, alongside Delicate Expressions, which showcases works in various media.

Maltz Jupiter Theatre – Jupiter

A robust lineup of professional productions and conservatory performances awaits, with season subscriptions now available, offering up to 23% off single ticket prices and flexible exchange options.

Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens – Delray Beach

The museum unveils Light as Air: The Buoyant Sculptures of Mariko Kusumoto, an exhibition featuring 52 ethereal fiber works inspired by nature and Japanese tradition. Kusumoto’s translucent sculptures transform the gallery into a meditative, dreamlike space, celebrating the artist’s meticulous technique, craftsmanship, and profound reverence for nature and tradition.

Norton Museum of Art – West Palm Beach

This season, The Norton presents landmark exhibitions and vibrant programming, including “Art and Life in Rembrandt’s Time” from The Leiden Collection, the largest privately held Dutch 17th-century painting exhibition ever organized in Florida. The season will also feature inspiring lectures, programs, and community celebrations.

Palm Beach Dramaworks – West Palm Beach

The intimate black-box-style venue launches its series with five compelling productions, with The Mountaintop, Driving Miss Daisy, and the world premiere of Vineland Place. This season will also include the Perlberg Festival of New Plays, Dramawise enrichment programs, and OUTSTAGE@PBD evenings.

Paris Ballet and Dance – Palm Beach Gardens

The dance group will present The Nutcracker at the Eissey Campus Theatre at Palm Beach State College.

Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum – Boca Raton

In celebration of America’s 250th birthday, the museum will host immersive programs and Town Hall talks led by acclaimed historian Robert Feeney and other experts, exploring topics such as Revolutionary War medicine, women’s roles, and more. A special exhibit, America 250: The 14th Colony (May 13–Aug. 27, 2026), will spotlight Florida’s pre-statehood journey.

The Society of the Four Arts – Palm Beach

Highlights of the dynamic season include Edgar Degas: The Private Impressionist and The Triumph of Nature: Art Nouveau from the Chrysler Museum of Art, plus concerts curated by Wu Han, a residency with Wynton Marsalis, and screenings from The Met, National Theatre Live, and Exhibition on Screen. The season guide is available here.

The Studio at Mizner Park – Boca Raton

The Studio’s 2025–2026 season features a lively mix of comedy, Broadway-caliber performances, live music, and master classes, all designed to entertain audiences of all ages on its intimate stage. Highlights include BIJOUX! Contemporary Jewelry Exhibition, plus comedic acts, Broadway and cabaret performances, live musical acts, and special engagements.

The Wick Theatre & Costume Museum – Boca Raton

The Fantasticks, A Christmas Carol, and My Fair Lady are part of the season calendar. Visitors can also enjoy the “Dressing the Edwardians” costume exhibit and themed luncheons.

UPCOMING EVENTS

Blind Sports Day – Oct. 18, 2025

Experience the thrill of inclusive play at Blind Sports Day, held at the CMAA Therapeutic Recreation Complex in Lake Worth. This free, hands-on event invites participants of all ages to explore adaptive sports in a welcoming, empowering environment. From goalball to tandem cycling, the day promotes awareness, accessibility, and community connection. Pre-registration is encouraged.

National Croquet Center Hosts World Championship – Oct. 18-26, 2025

The National Croquet Center will host the 2025 Association Laws Croquet World Championship, bringing 72 of the world’s top players from 16 countries to compete for the sport’s highest honor. Free and open to the public, the event features nine days of world-class play, live commentary, and gourmet fare, with an opening ceremony scheduled for Oct. 17.

Halloween Hoot & Howl – Oct. 24, 2025

Spooky season comes alive at Daggerwing Nature Center’s Halloween Hoot & Howl in Boca Raton. Families are invited to enjoy a free evening of festive games, creative crafts, and close encounters with some of nature’s creepiest creatures. As night falls, grab a flashlight and venture onto the boardwalk for a guided walk through the woods. Costumes welcome, courage required!

LagoonFest – Nov. 1, 2025

Celebrating its 12th year of showcasing the vibrant wildlife and community connection to Lake Worth Lagoon, LagoonFest returns to downtown West Palm Beach. With free waterfront activities ranging from wildlife exhibits and boat tours to kids’ zones and giveaways, the event offers a family-friendly glimpse into Palm Beach County’s largest estuary.

Eudēmonia – Nov. 13-16, 2025

The three-day immersive summit returns for its second year, offering attendees inspiring talks from leading health experts, energizing workout classes, rejuvenating treatments, and an expansive expo hall filled with the latest regenerative health technology. This year’s talent lineup includes a who’s who of wellness, celebrities, and CEO’s–ranging from Halle Berry; Andrew Huberman, PhD; Mark Hyman, PhD; Dave Asprey; Kat Cole; Rich Roll; Gabby Bernstein; Kayla Barnes; and many, many more. On the brand side, AG1, Function Health, Pendulum, Rivian, Zoe, and more will showcase the latest innovations to attendees.

The Palm Beach Food & Wine Festival – Dec. 12-15, 2025

The Palm Beach Food & Wine Festival (PBFWF) returns Dec. 12-15, presented in partnership with Wine Spectator. The star-studded lineup showcases some of the world’s most renowned chefs and wine industry leaders through a collection of dinners, lunches, tastings, and intimate meals.

The U.S. Polo Assn. Palm Beaches Marathon – Dec. 13-14, 2025

U.S. Polo Assn. is now the title sponsor of The Palm Beaches Marathon, a race owned and managed by Ken Kennerly’s K2 Sports Ventures. This scenic race weekend welcomes runners from around the world, features 5K and 10K events on Saturday, and the Marathon, Half Marathon, and Relay on Sunday—all Boston Marathon qualifiers.

We Belong Here Palm Beach – Dec. 27-28, 2025

The immersive music and arts experience returns to West Palm Beach’s Meyer Amphitheatre for two days of dance music. Known for its vibrant atmosphere and global DJ talent, the festival promises unforgettable performances, art installations, and community connection. Details for the lineup will be announced soon.

SuperCar Week – Jan. 4-12, 2025

The 14th annual SuperCar Week features public and private VIP events held throughout the destination. The event includes a special SuperCar HorsePower vehicle exhibition at the National Polo Center in Wellington. As the largest South Florida event of its kind, this one-mile exhibition showcases the latest, greatest, and most significant automobiles from around the world.

Artisans of Wine & Food – Jan. 15-18, 2025

Returning to The Boca Raton for its second edition, Artisans of Wine & Food will feature 100+ Napa Valley wineries and 20+ Michelin-starred and celebrated chefs. The event is the largest gathering of Napa Valley vintners outside Napa, blending luxury, culinary excellence, and philanthropy in a one-of-a-kind resort setting.

National Battle of the Bands – Jan. 16-18, 2026

For the first time ever, the Pepsi® National Battle of the Bands will bring its high-energy HBCU marching band showcase to The Palm Beaches, debuting at FAU Stadium in Boca Raton over Martin Luther King, Jr. Weekend. This edition will feature top bands, including Bethune-Cookman University’s Marching Wildcats, alongside a vibrant celebration of music, culture, and legacy.

Boca Raton Centennial – Ongoing through 2025

The City of Boca Raton is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year with a vibrant Centennial Celebration that honors the city’s rich history and dynamic growth. Festivities will include major special events, interactive public art, a golf tournament, and more programming and activities for everyone to enjoy.

The Ultimate Weeks of Sport – February 2026

In partnership with the Palm Beach County Sports Commission, The Palm Beaches will host a winter showcase of elite sporting events. Over two action-packed weeks, fans can experience five professional sports: polo, equestrian, golf, tennis, and Major League Baseball—all happening across world-class venues in the region.

Gauntlet of Polo – C.V. Whitney Cup – Feb. 11-March 1, 2026

The Gauntlet of Polo gallops into gear with the C.V. Whitney Cup at the National Polo Center in Wellington. As the first leg of the sport’s most prestigious series, this tournament draws top-tier teams and high-goal players for a thrilling display of speed, strategy, and equestrian excellence. It’s the kickoff to a season where legends are made and rivalries reignite.

Delray Beach Open – Feb. 13-22, 2026

World No. 5 Taylor Fritz has committed to the upcoming Delray Beach Open, aiming to become the first player in the tournament’s 34-year history to win three titles. After back-to-back victories in 2023 and 2024, the top-ranked American returns to the Delray Beach Stadium and Tennis Center as a fan favorite, celebrated for his powerful serve and ability to connect with the crowd.

Palm Tree Music Festival – Feb. 14, 2026

Global icons Kygo and Calvin Harris headline the Palm Tree Music Festival’s debut in West Palm Beach, bringing a high-voltage soundtrack to the Gold Coast. Curated by Related Ross and Palm Tree Crew, the one-day festival blends luxury, live music and cultural momentum with performances by Sofi Tukker, German hitmaker BUNT, and rising talent. Set along the city’s vibrant waterfront, the event marks a new era of entertainment.

Winter Equestrian Festival: Week 7 – Feb. 18-22, 2026

Wellington welcomes the world’s elite equestrians for Week 7 of the Winter Equestrian Festival, a premier showcase of international talent and Olympic-caliber competition. Riders and horses from across the globe converge on the Palm Beach International Equestrian Center, where precision, power and pageantry take center stage in one of the sport’s most prestigious circuits.

MLB Spring Training – Expected Dates: Feb. 22-March 23, 2026

Baseball returns to Palm Beach County as MLB Spring Training kicks off at Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter and Cacti Park in West Palm Beach. Fans can catch big-league action in an intimate setting as teams fine-tune their rosters, and rising stars make their mark.

The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches – Feb. 25-March 1, 2026

The PGA TOUR returns to Palm Beach County with the Cognizant Classic, held at the iconic PGA National Resort in Palm Beach Gardens. Top professional golfers compete on the famed Champion Course – home to the notorious Bear Trap – in one of the season’s most anticipated early stops.