Austrian Airlines and Miles & More enter into new partnership with “Erste Bank und Sparkasse”

Austrian Airlines, Austria’s largest airline and part of the Lufthansa Group, and Miles & More, the Lufthansa Group’s loyalty programme, are launching a change to their credit card portfolio in Austria. “Erste Bank und Sparkasse”, one of the largest banking groups in Austria, won the tender. At the beginning of 2026, Austrian Miles & More credit cards will be issued in combination with George, the multi-award-winning internet banking platform. Mastercard will remain on board as the payment service provider.

“With Erste Bank and Sparkasse, we have gained a reliable, established and professional partner for our Austrian Miles & More credit cards. Together with Mastercard, the service portfolio has been expanded to offer even more targeted services and appeal to new customers. We are delighted that our passengers will be able to enjoy even more benefits when using their Austrian Miles & More credit card in future,” emphasizes Austrian Airlines CEO Annette Mann.

“The partnership with Austria’s largest airline, Austrian Airlines, and the largest loyalty programme, Miles & More, is another important step towards meeting the high quality standards of our customers and offering them added value in banking. A ménage-à-trois that will delight everyone, because comfortable travel and convenient banking now go hand in hand,” says Gerda Holzinger-Burgstaller, CEO of Erste Bank, about the new cooperation.

“Our customers are always at the heart of everything we do – with their expectations of a modern, digital and seamless customer experience. The collaboration with Erste Bank und Sparkasse as well as Mastercard has been characterized by a high level of trust and expertise from the very beginning. I am therefore convinced that we have succeeded in developing an innovative product range for the Austrian market that meets the high demands of our existing customers and at the same time appeals to new target groups,” says Gerald Schlögl, Managing Director of Miles & More GmbH.

More services, more benefits: the portfolio is being expanded

ADVERTISEMENT

With the new card offering from 2026, the Austrian Miles & More credit card service package will be comprehensively expanded: customers will continue to benefit from collecting miles and also enjoy new, attractive advantages. The new credit cards for private and business customers combine the convenient and innovative payment functions of Erste Bank and Sparkasse with the extensive services of the Miles & More loyalty programme.

‘Mastercard has been a reliable partner to Austrian Airlines Miles & More credit cards for many years. We are delighted to be working with Erste Bank and Sparkasse as well as Miles & More to set new trends from 2026 onwards and offer users an even more powerful, innovative card product – secure, digital and accepted worldwide,’ says Michael Brönner, Country Manager Mastercard Austria.

Selected services at a glance:

Collect miles as usual

Business cards for business customers: Business Premiumcard and Business Smartcard with attractive benefits.

New payment options: Support for Apple Pay and Google Pay for quick and easy payments with smartphones and smart watches.

Cash back on foreign currency payments: Recoup the fees for foreign currency payments.

Austrian Airlines benefits: Business Class check-in and fast-track access at Vienna Airport for holders of Premiumcards for private individuals and Business Premiumcards for business customers.

New travel and status benefits: Access to over 1,700 airport lounges worldwide with Priority Pass, as well as the mileage exchange function for flexible conversion of miles into points and qualifying points to achieve or secure frequent flyer status.

Customers can continue to use their existing cards in full until the end of 2025 – including all benefits such as mileage collection and mileage protection. Cardholders will be informed in good time and in detail about the changeover and how to order the new credit cards.

For more information, visit https://austrian-kreditkarte.com/service/fragen-zur-kreditkarten-aenderung