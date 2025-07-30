Passenger Surge Expected at Shannon Airport with 10% Growth Forecast for August Bank Holiday Period

Shannon Airport is preparing for a bustling August Bank Holiday, with almost 60,000 passengers expected to travel through the airport over the period, marking a 10% increase compared to the same period in 2024.

This continued growth reflects Shannon Airport’s strong performance in 2025, with over 1.04 million passengers recorded in the first half of the year – a 7% year-on-year increase.

Mary Considine, CEO of The Shannon Airport Group, said: “We’re delighted to see such strong demand this August Bank Holiday period. The increase in passenger numbers is a clear sign that our investments in connectivity, infrastructure and customer experience are paying off. Shannon is thriving, and we’re proud to be playing a key role in supporting tourism and business across the region.”

New Routes and Major Investments Driving Growth

Several key developments have contributed to the airport’s upward trajectory:

• Ryanair has introduced a 4th based aircraft with new routes to Lapland, Madeira, and Madrid, while also boosting frequencies on six existing services for Winter ‘25.

• Shannon now offers a growing number of routes, with greater choice and flexibility for passengers.

• A €30 million investment programme is underway, including the expansion of the Park4Less car park with 1,000 new spaces to accommodate growing demand.

• Sustainability remains a priority, with construction progressing on Ireland’s first solar PV farm on an airfield, which will supply up to 20% of the airport’s electricity needs.

A Regional Economic Powerhouse

The Shannon Airport Group continues to be a major economic driver for the West of Ireland. Its Shannon Airport Business Park next to Shannon Airport is home to over 300 companies, employing 10,000 people, while the Group’s activities support more than 20,000 jobs nationwide and contribute nearly €4 billion to the Irish economy.

Passengers travelling over the Bank Holiday period are advised to arrive 2 hours before short-haul flights and 3 hours before long-haul departures. It is also strongly advised to pre-book parking via shannonairport.ie ahead of what will be an exceptionally busy weekend.