Ras Al Khaimah announces new MICE incentives

As a growing MICE destination in the region, Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority announced new progressive initiatives to support their Meetings, Incentive, Conference and Event (MICE) offering, further strengthening the Emirate’s position on the international map.

Ras Al Khaimah has hosted several prestigious international and regional events over the past years with Al Hamra International Exhibition & Conference Centre being named the first safe meeting facility in the world, as certified by Bureau Veritas. With a dedicated outdoor event venue at the Jais Adventure Park and extensive facilities across the Emirate’s portfolio of hotels, each venue has specific elements that provide guests an inspiring overview of Ras Al Khaimah’s culture, hospitality, and unique offerings.

Having partnered with prominent associations such as the World Travel and Tourism Council and Deutscher Reiseverband pre-pandemic, the Arab Aviation Summit was the first in-person event to be held in 2021 due to the Emirate’s safety and hygiene initiatives implemented across its venues. The Emirate also played host to the Global Citizen Forum’s acclaimed annual summit in 2021, bringing together some of the world’s leading minds including country leaders, philanthropists, activists, acclaimed artists and athletes, entrepreneurs and top-tier economists, as well as hosting the Schweizer Reise-Verband’s (Swiss Travel Association’s) first annual General Assembly since the pandemic, welcoming 180 leading Swiss travel agents and tour operators. Most recently, the Emirate welcomed the World Tourism Forum Lucerne’s International Start-up Innovation Summit and is set to host several association events and conferences this year including The Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA), marking the first time that the not-for-profit travel trade association has hosted its Annual Summit in West Asia.

To further attract associations, the Emirate has launched a series of new initiatives to further support business tourists and MICE groups in 2022, which include:

Flexible rates at Al Hamra International Exhibition and Conference Centre facility (2700 sqm)

Incentive Program (rebate on accommodation rates*)

Waive of Permit fees

Free PCR Test for the delegation

Free extension of hotel stay and meal plan for those who tests COVID positive

Free medical coverage for those who need medical attention at Ras Al Khaimah hospital

Reduced delegate rates for the attractions With a growing corporate tourism offering, Ras Al Khaimah is cementing its reputation as a leading MICE hub in the region, with visitors able to experience a unique mix of culture, nature and adventure, combined with an extensive hospitality offering and close proximity to Europe, Asia and Africa.

“With our impressive portfolio of hotels offering an array of first-rate meeting and events facilities, plus our world-class Al Hamra Exhibition Centre, specifically designed to provide a new level of flexibility to host all types of events, Ras Al Khaimah is perfectly suited for the MICE travel sector. With high profile and successful events behind us, we are focused on further strengthening the appeal of the Emirate within this segment and look forward to welcoming even more business travellers in 2022,” said Iyad Rasbey, Executive Director, Destination Tourism Development at Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority.