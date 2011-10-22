Audley Travel appoints first trade sales manager

Audley Travel is increasing its focus on the trade as a sales channel for its tailormade trips with the appointment of the tour operator’s first trade sales manager.

Greg Thurston will take up the role.

The move will give agents a clear path to understand and sell Audley’s product, as well as enhancing their experience of working with the operator.

Thurston joins the business this week from Cox & Kings – which was recently acquired by Abercrombie & Kent - where he was the head of trade sales.

He will be focused on building relationships with a network of travel agents and supporting them in selling Audley trips to clients.

Nick Longman, chief executive of Audley Travel, said: “The vast majority of Audley’s trips have historically been sold direct to consumers through our in-house country specialists.

“However, we recognise the significant importance of the travel trade in a wider distribution model and are delighted to be able to offer external agents access to a dedicated team who will work with them on a daily basis to design tailor-made trips for their clients.”