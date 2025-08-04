Audley Travel Re-Launches Jamaica and Expands Offering in Japan, India and Tanzania

Tailor-made tour operator Audley Travel has expanded its programme to include new areas and experiences in Tanzania, Japan and India, and has re-introduced Jamaica, featuring trekking, wildlife tracking and new gateways available as part of custom itineraries.

India – bear tracking in the valleys of Dras

Clients of Audley can now view wildlife like never before in the valleys of Dras in Ladakh, India known as the “second coldest inhabited place in the world”– a new destination for 2025, that comes alive in an entirely different way during the summer months.

As well as bird and bear tracking in the remote Himalayan village of Drenmo and Mushkow Valley, the most renowned bear country, the neighbouring valleys of Pandrass, Goshan, and Mamel are equally rich in wildlife and pristine landscapes – prime destinations for an exciting sighting. Clients are also encouraged to explore the Mushkow Valley via a river walk or active hike led by a naturalist taking in the peaceful surroundings.

Whilst exploring the region on safari, clients can now stay at the boutique Drenmo Lodge - the first ever lodge in India offering an opportunity to see the Himalayan Brown Bear. With only six rooms and an outdoor dining deck over-looking the expansive valley, Drenmo has an experienced team of naturalists and trackers who bring in-depth knowledge of the surrounding valleys. A typical day at the lodge would include morning and evening wildlife viewing opportunities, including the Tibetan Wolf, Red Long Tail Marmot, and the Asiatic Ibex.

A 15-night tailor-made itinerary, including stays in Delhi, Nimmu, Uleytopko, Nurla, Leh, Nubra Valley and two nights at the Drenmo Lodge costs from £6,500 per person (based on two travelling) and includes flights, transfers, accommodation and excursions. 01993 838 330 / www.audleytravel.com/india

Japan – new destination brings expansion of the Golden Route

Audley Travel has added Nagoya in Aichi Prefecture to its Japan offering. Nagoya’s location in the centre of the country, as well as its excellent transportation links (it has the world’s largest railway hub), means it can be included in a traditional Japanese itinerary to expand the Golden Route, with the added benefit of breaking up the long journey between east and west Honshu.

Audley’s Japan specialists say it is a great alternative to Takayama for those looking for ‘traditional Japan’ with wooden houses in the mountains and canals running along the streets.

Nagoya has close connections to history’s three most famous samurai (Oda Nobunaga, Toyotomi Hideyoshi, and Tokugawa Ieyasu) and is also home to the Great Shrine of Atsuta, which houses the legendary Kusanagi Sword (one of the nation’s Three Sacred Treasures and Three Imperial Regalia).

Tours available with Audley include a food tour (including a stop at the restaurant that invented miso nikomi udo - a comforting noodle dish simmered in red miso broth which is unique to the region), countryside crafts tour (including a hands-on Tenugui making experience creating a traditional dyed hand towel) and a sumo experience that runs during the July tournament learning the traditions of the sport from a local expert. Audley’s specialists also suggest clients visit Ghibli Park, with five themes areas that immerse visitors into the world of Studio Ghibli and the iconic Miyazaki films.

Audley recommends clients stay for two or three nights, visiting the Arimatsu ‘Old Town’ District which was located along the ancient highway connecting Tokyo to Kyoto, and take a day trip to Ise (which is significant to Shintoism and has some of its most important shrines) or head to Inuyama to see one of the only remaining 12 original Japanese castles, Inuyama Castle.

A 17-day trip to Japan, including two nights in Nagoya as well as time in Tokyo and Kyoto costs from £5,905 per person (based on two travelling) and includes flights, transfers, train travel, accommodation and excursions. 01993 838 210 / www.audleytravel.com/japan

Tanzania – trekking the Great Rift Valley

A trek within the Great Rift Valley of Tanzania is available for Audley clients this year, who now have the opportunity to encounter the iconic pink flamingoes in the unique habitat of Lake Natron. They are also able to witness the Ngorongoro volcanoes and Empakai crater and experience the stunning valley vistas during a walk with Maasai Warriors whilst learning about local tribes and customs.

Clients can expect to begin the trek at Empakai before descending into Empakai crater and taking a 16km hike down to Leonotis Camp. The surrounding Rift Valley is the perfect sundowner spot and highly recommended by Audley’s specialists for the views alone. After camping underneath the stars and golden acacia trees, before trekking further down the Rift Valley, clients are then privately transported to Lake Natron Camp to relax by the natural pool, have a well-deserved massage or take part in activities such as waterfall gorge hikes and flamingo walks.

A 10-day tailor-made itinerary, including one night in Arusha, four nights for the Great Rift Valley Trek and two nights in Karatu, costs from £6,210 per person (based on two travelling) and includes flights, transfers, park fees, accommodation and excursions. 01993 838 510 / www.audleytravel.com/tanzania

Jamaica – back on sale

Audley is relaunching Jamaica for UK clients. The boutique hotels of Montego Bay, the stunning beaches of Ocho Rios and hiking the Blue Mountain trails have all returned, as well as new hotels and excursions added to the portfolio.

Audley’s clients will enjoy itineraries featuring the premium, white-powdered beaches and aquamarine sea of Ocho Rios, a private guided tour of lively capital, Kingston to visit the former home of legendary Jamaican Bob Marley, a visit to iconic Dunn’s River Falls and The Blue Hole, a natural limestone sinkhole popular with daredevil cliff divers, and a traditional bamboo rafting experience on the Rio Grande.

A 9-day ‘Jamaica beach & rainforest escape’ tailor-made itinerary, including stays in Ocho Rios and Montego Bay, costs from £5,250 per person (based on two travelling) and includes flights, transfers, accommodation and excursions. 01993 838 275 / www.audleytravel.com/jamaica