ATM 2022: SAUDIA to participate at Arabian Travel Market 2022

Saudi Arabian Airlines (SAUDIA) will showcase a new three-level stand design with a range of innovative features and products at this year’s Arabian Travel Market, which begins tomorrow, Monday 9 May, at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

The stand will provide visitors with an immersive experience of the airline with a tour of the products, services and technologies onboard. It has six interactive areas which feature the airline’s global network, its modern fleet, its premium Alfursan lounge, onboard amenities, the new in-flight entertainment (IFE) system ‘Beyond’ and SAUDIA holidays.

Hosted by the SAUDIA Alfursan lounge hospitality team, the futuristic design utilises a state-of-the-art digital display which can be seen from both inside and outside. At the same time, the latest SAUDIA Economy and Business Class seats will be showcased. Visitors will also have the opportunity to experience the latest SAUDIA app and a range of SAUDIA global destinations.

SAUDIA CEO, Captain Ibrahim Koshy, said, “Our stand will offer travel industry visitors a chance to experience the airline’s signature products. Excitingly, we will also reveal the all-new IFE System Beyond and SAUDIA Business, a new B2B travel solution for Corporate, Agency & MICE clients. We look forward to welcoming everyone to our stand at Arabian Travel Market this year.”

In addition to outlining the airline’s latest products, SAUDIA will continue its efforts to promote the rich culture and tradition in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to achieve the aspirations of the Saudi tourism ecosystem, in line with Saudi Vision 2030.

“We’re proud to unlock the immense potential and attractions of the Kingdom’s vibrant culture, heritage and stunning biodiversity to the world. We have a shared objective to contribute to the Kingdom’s broader tourism plans to attract a diverse range of visitors, strengthen awareness of the country’s iconic sites, and make them more accessible through enhanced connectivity,” added Captain Koshy.

SAUDIA has successfully participated in the previous editions of ATM. In 2019, SAUDIA’s hospitality and innovative stand won the ‘Best Stand Personnel’ and ‘People’s Choice Award’.

The SAUDIA stand is located in Hall 4, stand number ME4310.