ATM 2022: Abu Dhabi set to unveil new summer campaign and global partnerships

The Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi is set to announce its summer campaign at Arabian Travel Market, alongside a series of new initiatives and global partnerships. Sharing the best of Abu Dhabi with the world, travel partners and some surprise guests, DCT Abu Dhabi will showcase why the destination should be on everyone’s holiday shortlist for 2022.

As global tourism rebounds and the Middle East rises in popularity, Abu Dhabi’s new campaign will put every traveller’s passion points front and centre, showcasing the diverse range of unique and memorable experiences that await visitors during the summer months – historically a quieter travel season for the region.

Summer is the perfect time to explore everything Abu Dhabi has to offer at your own pace. Unwind with sunrise yoga at the serene Louvre Abu Dhabi; take in an enriching cultural experience at Qasr Al-Watan; or enjoy magical desert night-time retreats. For those looking for summer holiday thrills, ride world-class rollercoasters across outdoor and indoor theme parks, swim with tiger sharks at the National Aquarium or zip around the famous Yas Marina Circuit. Abu Dhabi will also be sharing incredible offers across hotels and attractions, enabling everyone to enjoy what the city has on offer.

Other key announcements will be revealed over the course of ATM, such as a major partnership with one of the largest global travel groups and several world-leading sports updates further cementing Abu Dhabi’s position on the travel and tourism global stage.

H.E. Saleh Mohamed Saleh Al Geziry, Director General for Tourism, Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi said, “2022 is a pivotal year for Abu Dhabi as we continue to increase the many diverse and captivating experiences to suit all travellers’ passion points across culture, entertainment, nature and adventure. At ATM, we want to inspire future visitors to think of Abu Dhabi as a year-round destination, not only offering guaranteed winter sun, but also amazing summer deals, events and attractions that are accessible to all.

“We are excited to continue building strategic partnerships with domestic and international partners through our presence at ATM, whilst demonstrating what makes Abu Dhabi a compelling destination regionally and internationally, at any time of the year.”

Located in Hall 2 at Dubai World Trade Centre, Visit Abu Dhabi, alongside its key trade and tourism partners, will take guests on an immersive journey of the top sites and attractions to be found in the capital so they can experience its rich cultural history, beautiful natural beaches, unrivalled family fun and world-class sports offering.

Abu Dhabi will be brought to life through on-stand activations, enabling guests to discover the capital for themselves. Visitors will be treated to live performances from the City of Music, the creative craftsmanship of Emirati artisans at the House of Artisans zone, traditional Arabic coffee in the Bait Al Gahwa zone and can even virtually ride the fastest rollercoaster in the world, courtesy of Ferrari World Abu Dhabi.

To visit the DCT Abu Dhabi stand during ATM, head over to Dubai World Trade Centre, Hall 2, ME2350 & ME2310.