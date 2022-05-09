ATM 2022: Türkiye to feature at Arabian Travel Market 2022

Türkiye will be in the spotlight at Arabian Travel Market 2022. The world-leading tourism destination will introduce its travel offerings at the event with an emphasis on the TurkAegean, Turkish Riviera, Black Sea regions, and tourism hotspot İstanbul. Türkiye’s historical and cultural assets as well as its famous cuisine will also be highlighted at Arabian Travel Market, taking place this week between 9-12 May 2022. This year marks the 29th edition of Arabian Travel Market, which will focus on “The future of international travel and tourism”.

Within the scope of the event, Turkish Cuisine will be introduced in the Türkiye stand with a special area designated for the gastronomy book “Turkish Cuisine with Timeless Recipes”.

Türkiye Attends Arabian Travel Market 2022 with 35 Representatives

Türkiye will attend the Arabian Travel Market 2022 with an impressive number of thirty-five Turkish tourism representatives, including the country’s official tourism agency Türkiye Tourism Promotion and Development Agency (TGA).

Located in Sheikh Saeed Hall 2, Türkiye’s national stand at Arabian Travel Market covers an expansive space of 414 square meters. Turkish tourism professionals will hold meetings at the stand with fair attendees from all over the world, welcoming buyers and representatives alike at stand EU1830.

ADVERTISEMENT

The booth will offer an introduction to Türkiye’s blue voyage, sea-sun-sand, and historical tourism destinations TurkAegean and the Turkish Riviera. The country’s transcontinental and multi-faceted tourism center İstanbul will also be the main focus at the stand with promotional films showcasing the city’s art, cuisine, and shopping offerings. Türkiye’s scenic Black Sea region, famous for pretty, harborside hamlets boasting ancient fortifications, untouched beaches, and vibrant seaside towns, will be in the spotlight at the prestigious event, as well. Additionally, event attendees will be informed about the country’s latest sustainable and green tourism initiatives such as the collaboration agreement signed with the Global Sustainable Tourism Council at the beginning of 2022.

The Arabian Travel Market is expected to create new opportunities for future collaborations in tourism, unlocking business potential between the Middle East and Türkiye.

Türkiye welcomed over 30 million visitors in 2021, ranking 4th in the list of most visited countries according to the World Tourism Organization’s yearly report. The tourism hotspot’s 2021 success indicates a rise of %88 percent in tourist numbers compared to 2020, in which Türkiye fared considerably well thanks to its diligent vaccination efforts and highly successful and much acclaimed Safe Tourism Certification Program.

In the first quarter of 2022 compared to 2021, in the same period, 4.9 million foreigners visited Türkiye indicating a rise of % 150 percent in tourist numbers. Türkiye welcomed 1.3 million visitors from the Gulf countries in 2021 and the visitors from the Gulf countries to Türkiye rose by % 234 in the first quarter of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021.

Turkish Cuisine in the Spotlight

At Arabian Travel Market 2022, the country’s culinary diversity and richness will be on display at the Türkiye booth.

The country will showcase the gastronomy book “Turkish Cuisine With Timeless Recipes” which features contributions from prominent chefs, academics, and experts and highlights the rich cuisine’s waste-free, ecological and sustainable characteristics.

Tourism professionals and visitors will enjoy an introduction to Turkish cuisine via this attractive publication featuring traditional and local recipes as well as professionally curated, beautiful images.