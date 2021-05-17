ATM 2021: Future of tourism examined on Global Stage

Delegates at Arabian Travel Market (ATM) have shone the spotlight on Tourism For a Brighter Future during the opening session on the Global Stage.

With 2021 ushering in a new dawn for travel and tourism, leading industry figureheads from around the world kicked off the discussion on the ATM Global Stage as they explored factors delivering the sector’s fast-paced recovery.

Vaccinations, market segmentation and innovations in tech, travel corridors, marketing and product diversification were all highlighted as drivers for significant recovery by 2023.

Addressing the audience this morning, Helal Saeed Al Marri, director general of Dubai Department of Tourism & Commerce Marketing (DTCM), said: “To see true recovery in travel and tourism, countries need to accept that Covid-19 exists and that we need to learn to live the new Covid-19 normal.

“Since the beginning, Dubai has shown remarkable resilience in dealing with the pandemic.

“Taking decisive action at the right time, using all the data available to us as a smart city to make decisions, and opening the economy sector by sector, with the right precautions being taken at each stage, has enabled the gradual recovery of the travel and tourism industry and allowed the city to open its borders to both domestic and international travel.

“With the number of Covid-19 cases stabilising, due to high vaccination rates and some of the highest testing rates in the world, we can expect to see further easing of restrictions in Dubai in the near future,” he added.

Elsewhere on the agenda on the ATM Global Stage, tourism ministers and key industry stakeholders from the Gulf and southern Europe convened during the Tourism Beyond Covid-19 Recovery session to discuss the vast opportunities for travel, tourism and hospitality presented by the potential return of mass leisure tourism, medical and educational travel, business events and beyond that, cross-cultural exchange and collaboration.

This was followed by the ATM China Tourism Forum, which highlighted the continuing importance of China as a major source market for many MENA destinations, and examined the imminent return of inbound tourism from China as destinations including Dubai near “Covid-19 safe” status due to the success of their domestic vaccination drives.

Meanwhile, delegates at the ATM Travel Forward theatre heard from world-class technology experts discussing industry-leading insights about the role of technology in the future of travel.