ATM 2021: New Emirates premium economy product to be unveiled

Emirates will be showcasing its premium economy seats for the first time at Arabian Travel Market this week.

The tourism exhibition will run from May 16-19, and will be the first in-person travel industry event to take place in the Middle East since the onset of the pandemic.

The Emirates stand will offer travel industry visitors from over 60 countries a chance to experience the airline’s signature products and recently introduced service enhancements across every cabin class onboard its A380 aircraft, and is a reminder of the elevated onboard experiences in store for travellers once they get back to the skies.

The highly-anticipated Emirates premium economy seat will be on display for visitors to experience.

The seat boasts an abundant pitch of up to 40-inches, and visitors trying out Emirates’ premium economy seat will also notice its generous width of 19.5 inches and ability to recline into a comfortable cradle position with ample room to stretch out.

Emirates will also showcase its Boeing 777-300ER first class fully enclosed private suites exhibit, Boeing 777 business class seat, the newly refreshed A380 lounge.

Visitors to the Emirates product exhibits will be able to try out all of the products on the stand, and all seats and surfaces will be cleaned and sanitised after each use.

Visitors can also try out their Emirates knowledge through an interactive 60 second challenge played on a touch screen at the stand.

The Emirates stand is located in Hall 3 stand number ME3310 at Arabian Travel Market.