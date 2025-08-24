Exodus Adventure Travels Announces New Extensions and Extras Program

Exodus Adventure Travels, the international, award-winning leader in small group guided adventure travel, today introduced its new Extensions and Extras program, making it easier than ever for travelers and the travel advisors who support them to customize vacations and enjoy guided tours around the world.

Exodus Extensions and Extras are curated add-ons that enhance hiking, biking, culture, or wildlife-focused trips, led by Exodus’ expert local guides who enrich each journey with insider knowledge and cultural insight. Examples include a stay at a local wildlife lodge, a wellness retreat, or a guided cultural deep-dive. Whether it’s a few extra days in the Maldives or temple-hopping in Cambodia, each extension is designed to add depth, variety, or a different pace to the adventure.

With this new offering, travelers can rely on the expert assistance of the Exodus team to arrange flights, upgrades, additional hotel nights, and travel insurance, streamlining every part of the planning process.

“Extensions and Extras is a game-changer for how travelers engage with guided tours, and it reflects our ongoing commitment to redefining what adventure travel can look like,” said Sasha Andrews, Director of Industry for North America at Exodus Adventure Travels. “We’re giving travelers more flexibility and control over their journeys, while continuing to provide the expert support and seamless service that sets Exodus apart.”

Flight booking and air upgrades made easy

For the first time, Exodus is now offering comprehensive flight booking services that benefit both travelers and travel advisors. The service includes premium upgrade options and built-in flexibility. Whether travelers want extra legroom, business class seating, specific departure times, or a stopover en route, Exodus’ global flight platform ensures a smooth and stress-free air travel experience, all handled by in-house aviation specialists.

All flights booked in conjunction with a tour are ATOL-protected and Exodus’ dedicated team is available to assist with changes, cancellations, or unexpected disruptions. This added support gives travelers peace of mind and allows travel advisors to offer an all-in-one solution, eliminating the need to book flights separately and creating a more seamless service experience.

Add or upgrade hotel experiences and other amenities

Exodus Extensions and Extras have been created to enhance the traveler’s journey through added comfort and convenience. Travelers can enhance their accommodations throughout the trip by adding extra nights or upgrading selected stays from a standard room to sea views, balconies, or private hot tubs.

Convenient travel insurance options

From unexpected circumstances that prevent travelers from going on their adventure including medical emergencies, unforeseen issues can happen. Adding a travel protection plan can help alleviate worry, allowing travelers to enjoy their adventure to the fullest.

Exodus Adventure Travels expertly curates nearly 500 small group tours to more than 90 countries around the world. The company is known for its extraordinary experiences for travelers and expert local guides who make trips more memorable and convenient. For information about trips, destinations, and the new Extensions and Extras program, ExodusTravels.com.