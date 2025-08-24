Summer Extends Well-Beyond Labor Day on Miami Beach

On Miami Beach, summer doesn’t stop after Labor Day. With new culinary hotspots, wellness retreats, family-friendly attractions, and live entertainment and performances, the city is primed to welcome visitors and locals as they look to extend the season and enjoy a lineup of experiences designed for families, couples, and friends alike.

“There is no unofficial end of Summer with world-class dining, wellness experiences, and entertainment options awaiting visitors on Miami Beach, the perfect place to recharge, reconnect, and celebrate—long after Labor Day weekend,” says Peggy Benua, Chairwoman, Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority. “We understand travelers are looking to extend the season and Miami Beach’s hotels, restaurants and marquee venues make it easy to plan a getaway over the upcoming months with specialty offers, discounts and unique offerings.”

Miami Beach-goers are encouraged to take advantage of seasonal specials at destination hotels. Designed for foodies, The Palms Hotel + Spa has created “The Taste of Palms” package, featuring 15% off, daily breakfast included a bottle of organic sparking wine and a seasonal, four-course dinner at signature restaurant, Essenia. Art Deco lovers can expect a charming stay at The Cavalier Hotel South Beach with 25% savings on longer stays. Families can make unforgettable memories in South Beach with a stay at the iconic Loews Miami Beach Hotel when they book five nights and get the fifth one complimentary. Guests will also enjoy $100 in dining credit, with free daily breakfast for kids 12 years old and younger, leaving extra funds for more souvenirs and experiences.

Special events also take center stage with a nostalgic look at one of television’s most celebrated productions, Miami Vice, at the annual Vice Reunion. Supported by The Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority, join the cast and crew of the iconic 80’s TV series for parties, pictures, autographs, filming location tours, bar crawls, fashion shows, cast and crew hosted dinner experiences and panels, live performances, karaoke, and more from September 9 -14, 2025. Car enthusiasts will revel in the speed, design and functionality of new and vintage automobiles at the Miami International Auto Show. From September 26 to October 5, 2025 at the Miami Beach Convention Center, kids and adults alike can marvel at futuristic cars, rare classics, and interactive exhibits, with plenty of opportunities to test drive the latest models. Visitors can step away from the action and realign at the Ultimate Wellness Conference at Faena Forum. From September 26 – September 28, 2025, this multi-day event blends science, spirituality, and cutting-edge health practices with interactive sessions and wellness experiences, perfect for those interested in personal growth and discovery.

No visit to Miami Beach would be complete without an experience featuring innovative cocktails and cuisine. Las’ Lap at the Daydrift Hotel, is the newest addition and a first location of the celebrated New York rum bar on Miami Beach. Think a canal-side patio, rooftop bar, and Caribbean-inspired menu—perfect for date nights or evenings out with friends. For a modern twist on traditional dishes, visitors can dine at the newly-opened Mediterranean-inspired AVIV restaurant at 1 Hotel South Beach, a destination restaurant helmed by Chef Michael Solomonov.

“Families, couples, and friends can customize their own Miami Beach adventure with ease with the new EXP Miami Beach Tours App,” adds Grisette Marcos, Executive Director, Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority. “The app offers curated itineraries, real-time event updates, self-guided walking tours, and insider tips for dining, wellness, art, and nightlife, making it the ultimate pocket guide to extending summer in style.”

Plan a getaway to Miami Beach and extend summer now and follow @experiencemiamibeach on Instagram and visit Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority (miamibeachvca.com) to sign up for the monthly newsletter featuring special events and offers.