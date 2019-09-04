Atlantis, the Palm, to welcome White Beach in November

Atlantis, the Palm and leading hospitality powerhouse Addmind have joined forces to bring the second White venue to the city of Dubai, with the launch of the hottest new beach club destination White Beach.

Located on the shores of the iconic entertainment resort, this new hotspot will launch in November.

Boasting majestic and uninterrupted views of Dubai, White Beach will encompass multiple beach areas, a live event space, a restaurant with an open-air terrace as well as a shore-side infinity pool.

The venue will offer a day to night experience, creating an escape from the traditional and expected.

Be it the location for a chilled gathering with friends or an evening of high-energy hedonism, White Beach will offer laidback lounging set to an eclectic soulful soundtrack, setting a new standard of service and entertainment within Dubai and beyond.

Tony Habre, chief executive of Addmind Hospitality, commented: “We are delighted by the local and international recognition that White has acquired in the past decade.

“To see this brand now join forces with one of the world’s most important business and leisure destinations, is nothing short of promising for the strategic development of White into a global lifestyle brand.”

By day, White Beach will be a dreamy slice of paradise with an in-tune-with-nature ambience.

Exuding rustic simplicity and luxury, guests can take in the Mediterranean design mixed with rural charm as they relax on day beds by the pool or underneath a beach-side pergola.

A stylish Mediterranean restaurant will overlook the beach via an open-air terrace, thoughtfully furnished with large, communal tables, offering a simple yet refined menu.

By night, White Beach will host a collective of international and local artists at weekly events and sunset sessions.

A resident DJ will also soundtrack the sunset every day with relaxed and vibrant sounds.

Timothy Kelly, executive vice president and managing director, Atlantis Resorts & Residences, added: “We are proud to add yet another unique and special venue to our ever-evolving resort.

“We are excited about our partnership with Addmind and leveraging their success as the leading nightlife operator in the region.

“This adds another dimension to our expanding entertainment experiences at our resort with Wavehouse, Aquaventure and celebrity chef restaurants.

“Our objective is to continue to break boundaries in the culinary and entertainment realm globally, as we progress with the launch of the Royal Atlantis Resort & Residences in quarter three, 2020.”