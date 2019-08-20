Ungerer appointed chief executive of new MSC luxury brand

MSC Group has confirmed industry veteran Michael Ungerer has joined its cruises business.

He will assume the role of chief executive of MSC’s new luxury brand.

Ungerer joins MSC with over 30 years of senior management experience in cruising as well as in luxury hospitality.

He will be based out of the company’s global headquarters in Geneva and will report to Pierfrancesco Vago, executive chairman of MSC Group’s cruises business and broader passenger division.

Vago commented: “I am particularly pleased to make this announcement as it marks a key step forward in the set-up of the organisational structure that will lead the development of our new luxury brand.

“For us, this was a natural progression of the work done across our contemporary brand MSC Cruises since its inception, including with the development of our highly-successful premium ship-within-the-ship concept MSC Yacht Club.”

He added: “Central to our new luxury brand will be above all respect for the environment – with the introduction of new ground-breaking technologies - as well as innovation in both hardware and experience, two core MSC values that extend to all our business.

“To this end, Michael - whom I wish to welcome to the broader MSC family - brings to the table precious and deep industry - and luxury-specific experience as well as personal and professional values that are aligned with our own.”

Earlier this year, MSC confirmed an order for four luxury cruise ships to be built by Fincantieri for a total value exceeding €2 billion.

The vessels will have gross tonnage of approximately 64,000 gross tonnes and will feature the latest and most advanced environmental and maritime technologies available.

Additionally, these super-yachts – which will introduce to the luxury segment a broad range of new guest experiences and other activities as well as feature generous ratios of public spaces - will also showcase a highly-innovative design.

Ungerer added: “I am immensely honoured and totally excited about the opportunity this one-of-a-kind, truly outstanding project presents.

“This crowns my professional career and perfectly complements my luxury hospitality and cruise industry experience.”

The first of the four vessels will be delivered by spring 2023.

The remaining three will come into service one per year over the following three years through 2026.