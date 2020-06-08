Atlantis, the Palm secures AZA accreditation on World Oceans Day

To coincide with World Oceans Day, Atlantis Dubai has been granted accreditation by the Association of Zoos & Aquariums (AZA).

The organisation is the independent accrediting body for the best zoos and the best aquariums in the world, assuring the public that when they visit an AZA-accredited facility, it meets the highest standards for animal care and welfare.

There are now 240 AZA accredited facilities worldwide, with just 23 of these members – including Atlantis Dubai – being outside of the USA.

Tim Kelly, managing director, Atlantis Dubai , is understandably proud of this new endorsement being granted to the all-encompassing destination: “We are delighted to be the first in the Middle East to receive this internationally recognised, gold standard accreditation.

“Atlantis Dubai is currently home to over 65,000 marine animals residing at the Lost Chambers Aquarium, Sea Lion Point and Dolphin Bay.

“When Atlantis, the Royal opens in 2021 it will also fall under this accreditation.

“The specialist team at Atlantis Dubai are consistently practising the highest standards of animal care and, by achieving AZA accreditation, it provides recognition for their skills, commitment and dedication.”

In order to achieve the accreditation, Atlantis Dubai underwent a thorough review to ensure it met – and will continue to meet – ever-rising standards in each category.

These include animal care and welfare, veterinary programmes, conservation, education, and safety.

AZA requires zoos and aquariums to successfully complete this rigorous accreditation process every five years in order to be retain membership of the association.

“AZA accreditation signifies Atlantis Dubai’s active role in protecting our world’s wild animals and wild places while providing exceptional animal care and meaningful guest experiences, said AZA chief executive, Dan Ashe.

“Atlantis Dubai is truly a leader in the zoological profession, and I am proud to have them among our members.”

The AZA accreditation process includes a detailed application and a meticulous on-site inspection by a team of trained zoo and aquarium professionals.