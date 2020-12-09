Atlantis, the Palm recognised for hygiene standards

Atlantis, the Palm has been confirmed as one of only 30 hotels across the globe to earn the prestigious Sharecare Verified health security certification by meeting more than 360 global health security standards.

Sharecare and the Forbes Travel Guide partnered on the Sharecare Health Security Verified to evaluate and confirm individual hotels’ cleaning regimen.

With savvy travellers today looking for health and safety standards that go beyond the realms of “hygiene theatre,” full transparency and an ongoing commitment to their wellbeing are key.

Atlantis, the Palm is the first hotel in the Middle East, and one of the first worldwide to achieve this status by sharing an extensive and consistent approach to health and safety.

Representing the iconic destination’s ongoing dedication to restore confidence with guests and travel planners in the age of Covid-19 and beyond, Atlantis, the Palm has signed up to health security software that requires leaders to verify their health protocols on a regular basis in more than 360 standards.

The cutting-edge software includes an artificial intelligence chatbot which walks leaders through a verification process that includes cleaning standards, procedures and products, social distancing measures, ventilation and air-handling equipment, and health safety communication with employees and guests.

The comprehensive facility assessment also covers health and hygiene protocols, physical distancing, and compliance and accountability to give guests the peace of mind that the resort is adhering to global best practices for their safety and comfort.

“In light of the pandemic – and with the wellbeing of our guests and colleagues always our number one priority – it has been Atlantis, the Palm’s prerogative to re-define and elevate safety and hygiene protocols.

“Being the first hotel in the Middle East, and one of the first worldwide to receive the Sharecare verification seal of approval, is testament to our commitment to making each and every one of our guests feel safe and secure, and we will continue to evolve to meet revised health and safety challenges and expectations,” said Marius Van Deventer, director, health and safety, Atlantis Dubai.