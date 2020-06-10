Atlantis, the Palm overhauls cleanliness regime as reopening nears

As part of the new cleanliness measures at Atlantis, the Palm, a dedicated hygiene officer has been appointed to ensure measures are put in place and standards are met.

The resort now has discreet areas for private temperature checking, using technology such as thermal cameras and digital infra-red thermometers.

Guests will be offered the chance to have their luggage sanitised on arrival before it is placed into the suite or room.

Furthermore, a welcome kit with protective gear and sanitising products will also be given to each guest during their stay.

All rooms will also be equipped with a fitness kit.

The changes are being implemented as the hotel prepares to reopen in the wake of the Covid-19 shutdown.