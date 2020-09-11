Atlantis, the Palm offers new Total Body Workout memberships

Atlantis, the Palm is launching its very first Total Body Workout membership with one-, three-, six- and 12-month membership options.

The one-of-a-kind property is offering up to a 70 per cent discount when guests sign up for a year.

Total Body Workout welcomes gym bunnies to new level of fitness membership, where you can train with the latest, state-of-the-art equipment surrounded by breath-taking views over the Palm.

With prices starting from just AED955 per month, members will receive unlimited access to the fitness centre including lockers, towels and water, usage of wellness facilities including steam, sauna, Jacuzzi and laconium chairs in the men’s area.

Members will also receive unlimited access to Atlantis, the Palm’s pool and beach, an InBody professional body composition analyser and one personal training session per each signed month.

What’s more, ShuiQi Fitness & Spa will ensure membership holders maximise ‘me’ time with wellness extras including a signature Comfort Zone massage once a month, a relaxing Underwater Yoga session once a month, as well a 20 per cent discount on all spa treatments, retail and personal training sessions.

A further 25 per cent off not motorise water sports will be granted.

Members also receive up to 30 per cent off all food and beverage throughout the resort until September through the Atlantis Circle App.