World Golf Awards headed to Dubai next month

Park Hyatt Dubai and the Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club will play host to the seventh annual World Golf Awards on October 29th.

Leading names from the golfing world will join VIPs and figureheads from the golf travel industry for what will mark the first World Golf Awards Gala Ceremony to be staged in Dubai.

The red-carpet event will take place at Park Hyatt Dubai on the evening of Thursday, October 29th.

The gala reception will form the climax of an exclusive golf networking day, with guests playing a round at the Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club.

The ceremony will bring together market leaders from nations across Africa, Asia, Europe, Middle East, Latin America, North America and Oceania.

World Golf Awards will present a range of categories during the evening gala ceremony, with leading golf tourism destinations competing for titles including Best Golf Resort, Best Golf Course, Best Golf Tour Operator and Best New Golf Course.

Chris Frost, managing director, World Golf Awards, said: “We are tremendously excited to bring World Golf Awards to Dubai for the first time.

“With every continent represented, the event will be a truly global gathering of the golf tourism industry as we find out which brands are shaping our future.”

He adds: “Despite the many challenges that golf tourism has faced in this most unprecedented of years, this year’s programme has seen a record number of votes cast by both golf consumers and golf industry professionals from around the world.

“The appetite for golf tourism has never been as keen, with golf fans urging World Golf Awards to continue acknowledging the leading brands in our industry.

“This bodes well for golf tourism’s future as the global recovery begins.”

The World Golf Awards Gala Ceremony will form the centrepiece of a special day of golf, with an opportunity to play the 18-hole Championship Course at Dubai Creek Golf &

Yacht Club in the morning, followed by the reception and red-carpet event in the evening.

Located in Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club on the banks of the majestic Dubai Creek, Park Hyatt Dubai provides an idyllic setting for a luxury getaway.

The Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club offers world-class greens, including its 18-hole Championship Course, in an idyllic setting on the banks of Dubai Creek.

World Golf Awards

World Golf Awards serves to celebrate and reward excellence in golf tourism, world-class courses and golf destinations.

Launched in 2014, World Golf Awards aims to drive up standards within the golf tourism industry by rewarding the organisations that are leaders in their field.

Votes are cast by professionals working within the golf industry and by the public (golf tourism consumers).

World Golf Awards is the sister organisation of World Travel Awards, currently celebrating its 27th anniversary.

For more information about World Golf Awards visit the official website.