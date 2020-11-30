Atlantis, the Palm honoured by World Travel Awards

Atlantis, the Palm, the iconic destination on the Palm Jumeriah in Dubai, has been recognised with a trio of top titles at the World Travel Awards.

The one-of-a-kind property was honoured with the trophy for World’s Leading Landmark Resort, while voters also recognised Atlantis, the Palm as offering the World’s Leading Hotel Suite and World’s Leading Hotel Dining & Entertainment Experience.

While Atlantis, the Palm has been hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, along with hospitality across the Middle East, the property has returned to market in recent months, stronger than ever.

A recent EarthCheck Silver accreditation is a case in point, with the property bolstering its green credentials.

Two elements of Atlantis, the Palm were recognised: the hotel and the waterpark.

As Atlantis is a unique property home to Aquaventure waterpark, as well as the Lost Chambers Aquarium, Dolphin Bay and Sea Lion Point, it is important to note that the vast, all-encompassing destination – the size of 64 Wembley football pitches – submitted one for Atlantis, the Palm (under accommodation- vacation hotel), and one for Aquaventure (under the theme park category).

This allows them to be benchmarked against similar operations.

With EarthCheck recognised as a scientific benchmarking, certification and business advisory group, it helps businesses, communities, and governments to evaluate their environmental footprint, improve sustainability and ultimately enhance business performance.

Atlantis, the Palm’s incredible achievement is reflective of the hotel’s unwavering commitment to environment friendly policies in keeping with the world’s highest environmental standards.

Underwater Yoga has also been another breakout success this year.

Set against the mesmerising tranquillity of the Ambassador Lagoon at Atlantis, the Palm, the event takes place in the Lost Chambers Aquarium is now available.

The event can be booked every Tuesday and Friday from 08:00-09:00.

A first of its kind in the region, underwater yoga is an idyllic way to kick-start the day, with the one-hour yoga class costing just AED 90.

Taking place in front of the myriad of colourful marine life swimming inside the Ambassador Lagoon, the dynamic Hatha practice aims to rejuvenate both body and soul.

Open to all levels and abilities, the class helps to improve strength, flexibility and balance through a fluid, calming sequence of postures, breathing exercises and meditation techniques.

Led by one of the region’s leading yogis, the personalised class hosts no more than five guests per session, following the two-metre social distancing guidelines currently in place.

Given the exclusivity and popularity of the class, guests are advised to book in advance.

As per government guidelines, participants must bring their own towels and mats; alternatively, the hotel has a special partnership with Sugar Yoga mats, which will be available to purchase on the day.

A recent study released by researchers from the National Marine Aquarium, Plymouth University and the University of Exeter revealed that observing fish in an aquarium can lower blood pressure and reduce levels of stress and anxiety.

Looking ahead, and Atlantis, the Palm is hosting the biggest celebration in town for New Year’s Eve – with legendary rock band Kiss set to headline.

Proving the duo never do anything by halves, the iconic Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, multi-platinum selling act is joining forces with the leading entertainment resort for biggest concert event of the year.

Sending off 2020 in Kiss-style, guests staying at the resort are invited to watch the largest Kiss show of their storied career live from the comfort of their own room box suites.

With the performance set to take place on a specially built stage located on the Royal Beach, guests staying at Atlantis, the Palm can take advantage of front row seats to largest live event via a vertical concert format.

After enjoying dinner at one of six restaurants, guests staying in a Palm View Room can enjoy vistas of the main stage and a record-breaking pyrotechnic fireworks display, ringing in the NYE from the comfort of their balconies.

A five-night package will start from $7,431 per room and include a NYE dinner as well as an in-room food and beverage package.

As a first of its kind hybrid event, not only will the concert be live-ticketed but also live streamed.

Filmed with more than 50 cameras and 360-degree views, the show will be produced by City Drive Studios and will serve as the season premiere for a series of episodes for Landmarks Live In Concert.

Putting nearly 400 crew members back to work for the first time in eight months, 80 per cent of which will be UAE based, the production will take extraordinary on-site Covid-19 protocols including daily testing and biometric crew wristbands to ensure highest safety standards for the entire event.

The vertical concert layout also provides a safe social distancing environment with individual bathrooms, room service capabilities, contactless check-in and check-out, and a room for guests to stay the night in.

Atlantis, the Palm was the first entertainment resort destination in the Middle East and is located at the centre of the crescent of the Palm in Dubai.

Opened in September 2008, the unique ocean-themed resort features a variety of marine and entertainment attractions, as well as 17 hectares of waterpark amusement at Atlantis Aquaventure, all within a 46-hectare site.

It is home to one of the largest open-air marine habitats in the world, with over 65,000 marine animals in lagoons and displays including the Lost Chambers Aquarium, a maze of underwater corridors and passageways providing a journey through ancient Atlantis.

Atlantis Aquaventure waterpark features 18 million litres of fresh water used to power thrilling waterslides, a 2.3-kilometre river ride with tidal waves and pools, water rapids and white-water chargers. Dolphin Bay, the unparalleled dolphin conservation and education habitat, and Sea Lion Point were created to provide guests a once in a lifetime opportunity to learn more about one of nature’s most friendly mammals.

The resort boasts an impressive collection of luxury boutiques and shops as well as extensive meeting and convention facilities.

Atlantis, the Palm is also known as the culinary destination in the region where guests can take their pick from a collection of 31 world-renowned restaurants including Bread Street Kitchen & Bar, Hakkasan, Nobu, Ronda Locatelli, Seafire Steakhouse & Bar, and award-winning underwater restaurant, Ossiano.

The nightlife scene at Atlantis is lively, too, with the fun-filled Wavehouse offering something for everyone, and White Beach & Restaurant the perfect place to unwind with a drink as the sun slips into the Arabian Sea.

Confidence has also been boosted among guests at Atlantis, the Palm, with guests able to access Covid-19 tests on site – with more information here.

