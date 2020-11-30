Vistara to launch Mumbai connection in January

Vistara will operate non-stop flights between Mumbai and London Heathrow from January 16th.

The airline will operate the flights three times a week – on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays - complementing its recently-launched service between Delhi and London Heathrow.

The departures are part of a ‘transport bubble’ agreement between India and the UK.

The flights will be operated on Vistara’s brand-new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.

Bookings for these flights are being progressively opened on all channels, including Vistara’s website, mobile app and through travel agents.

ADVERTISEMENT

Leslie Thng, chief executive, Vistara, said “We are delighted at the very positive response to our service between Delhi and London Heathrow which has encouraged us to further strengthen the network by adding connectivity from Mumbai as we see considerable demand between the two countries, and remain optimistic about the future.

“Vistara is well-positioned with its brand-new fleet, world-class cabin products, award-winning service, and more importantly, the trust of our customers.”

Vistara will accept all eligible customers meeting visa/entry requirements in both the countries, as specified by the respective government bodies.

Since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, Vistara has taken several measures to ensure highest levels of hygiene across touchpoints.