Atari Hotels unveils plans for United States launch

Atari has signed a deal with GSD Group to build video game-themed Atari Hotels in the United States.

Following the signing, the first location is expected to break ground in Phoenix, Arizona, later this year.

Atari hopes to build a unique lodging experience combining the iconic brand with a one-of-a-kind video game-themed destination.

The hotels will offer fully immersive experiences for every age and gaming ability, including the latest virtual and augmented reality devices.

Select hotels will also feature state-of-the-art venues and studios to accommodate esports events.

Hotel development and design is being led by Shelly Murphy’s GSD Group and Napoleon Smith, producer of the successful Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles film franchise reboot.

True North Studio, a leading Phoenix-based real estate developer will develop the first Atari-branded hotel.

“We are thrilled to partner with GSD Group and True North Studio to build the first-ever Atari branded hotels across the United States.

“Together we’ll build a space that will be much more than just a place to stay,” said Fred Chesnais, chief executive of Atari.

“Atari is an iconic global brand that resonates with people of all ages, countries, cultures and ethnic backgrounds and we cannot wait for our fans and their families to enjoy this new hotel concept.”

There are plans for further hotels in Las Vegas, Denver, Chicago, Austin, Seattle, San Francisco and San Jose.