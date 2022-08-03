MSC Cruises implement wellbeing protocol for passengers sailing from U.S. ports

MSC Cruises on 8 August will implement a new wellbeing protocol for its passengers sailing from U.S. ports of embarkation following a change of health and safety requirements set by the USA’s national public health agency, the CDC.

The line currently has two ships based in the state of Florida, USA; MSC Seashore in Miami and MSC Divina in Port Canaveral.

The two new changes are that children unvaccinated for COVID-19 aged two years and older will have to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within three days of embarkation and fully vaccinated passengers sailing six nights or longer from U.S. ports must show proof of a negative COVID-19 test undertaken within three days of embarkation.

Fully vaccinated passengers sailing five nights or less from U.S. ports are recommended to have tested negative for COVID-19 within three days of embarkation, but this is not a stipulation for boarding.

MSC Cruises’ current vaccination requirements will remain in place for sailings from Miami and Port Canaveral until 8 August. The current rules are that all guests who are 12 years and older must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

MSC Cruises’ industry-leading protocol, first introduced two years ago in August 2020, is subject to the requirements of any destinations on its two ships’ itineraries from U.S. ports.

