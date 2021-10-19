Asia and Oceania winners unveiled at World Travel Awards

World Travel Awards – the leading authority that recognises and rewards excellence in travel and tourism – has revealed its Asia and Oceania 2021 winners to coincide with its Asia and Oceania 2021 Winners Day.

Winners include Vietnam, which emerged from a tough field to take ‘Asia’s Leading Destination,’ while the Philippines was acknowledged with awards for ‘Asia’s Leading Beach Destination’ and ‘Asia’s Leading Dive Destination’.

Japan’s wealth of year-round adrenaline offerings helped it to the title of ‘Asia’s Leading Adventure Tourism Destination’.

The untamed wildernesses and laid-back charms of New Zealand were recognised in the title of ‘Oceania’s Leading Destination,’ with its adventure hub Queenstown voted ‘Oceania’s Leading City Destination’.

French Polynesia, with its mesmerising atolls and marine life, was named ‘Oceania’s Leading Dive Destination’.

In the hospitality sector, the iconic Raffles Singapore was voted ‘Asia’s Leading Hotel’ for the second year running, South Korea’s Ananti Namhae walked away with ‘Asia’s Leading Resort,’ and the paradise escape Amanpulo, Philippines named ‘Asia’s Leading Private Island Resort’.

Vietnam’s InterContinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort won ‘Asia’s Leading Green Resort’.

The Ascott Limited collected ‘Asia’s Leading Serviced Apartment Brand,’ while travel provider winners included Vietravel (‘Asia’s Leading Tour Operator’).

Millbrook Resort, New Zealand won ‘Oceania’s Leading Hotel’ while Conrad Bora Bora Nui, French Polynesia claimed ‘Oceania’s Leading Resort’.

In the hotly-contested newcomer categories, the Hari Hong Kong was voted ‘Asia’s Leading New Hotel,’ while One&Only Desaru Coast, Malaysia collected ‘Asia’s Leading New Resort’.

JW Marriott Gold Coast Resort & Spa was named ‘Oceania’s Leading New Hotel’.

The results follow a year-long search for the world’s top travel, tourism and hospitality brands.

Votes were cast by travel industry professionals and the public, with the nominee gaining the most votes in a category named as the winner.

Graham Cooke, founder, World Travel Awards, said: “Our winners represent the very best of Asia and Oceania’s travel and hospitality sectors and my congratulations to each of them.

“They are all playing starring roles in spearheading the travel and tourism recovery.”

In the aviation sector, Singapore Airlines demonstrated strength in adversity to collect ‘Asia’s Leading Airline’’ while Royal Brunei Airlines was named ‘Asia’s Leading Airline - Business Class’ and ‘Asia’s Leading Cabin Crew’.

Hong Kong International Airport took ‘Asia’s Leading Airport’.

More Information

World Travel Awards was established in 1993 to acknowledge, reward and celebrate excellence across all sectors of the tourism industry.

Today, the World Travel Awards brand is recognized globally as the ultimate hallmark of quality, with winners setting the benchmark to which all others aspire.

Each year, World Travel Awards covers the globe with a series of regional gala ceremonies staged to recognize and celebrate individual and collective success within each key geographical region.

Find a full list of winners from Asia and Oceania here, or head over to the official website for more on World Travel Awards.

Image: Ammie Ngo - Unsplash