The London Project prepares for Ain Dubai debut

The London Project will offer front-row seats to the glittering grand opening of Ain Dubai, the highest observation wheel in the world, this week.

On October 21st, the Bluewaters Island-based eatery will unveil a brand-new menu and the debut of its live band.

There will also be a three-day special for half priced premium Laurent Perrier bubbles in celebration of the highly-anticipated launch extravaganza.

Located at the foot of Ain Dubai, the London Project invites diners to enjoy dishes from its new menu paired with spectacular mixology from the Gin Garden, while taking in unobstructed views of the opening firework and laser shows.

Not only will bottles of Laurent Perrier Champagne be served at half price, but the London Project will reveal a signature Gin Wheel featuring five custom-made gin-based cocktails for the opening spectacle.

Guests can expect an energy-inducing atmosphere with live music by the London Project’s new jazz-duo comprising a singer and saxophonist who will perform a variety of music styles, both day and evening from October 21-23.

From the kitchen comes a new carefully curated menu that embraces the unique and desired flavours found in global cuisines, presented with flair.

With both indoor and outdoor terrace seating, the London Project offers awe-inducing views of Ain Dubai, the waters of the Gulf, and the city’s sparkling skyline – presenting a front row seat to the event that will put Bluewaters Island on the global stage.