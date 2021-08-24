Ashton takes up new leadership role with Accor

Accor has announced the appointment of Maria Ashton to the role of vice president development luxury brands northern Europe.

Her experience in the hospitality and real estate industries is extensive, spanning 15 years the majority of which were in senior leadership roles.

Her strong international background was gained through hotel development, feasibility and asset management.

This includes experience in North America, LATAM, Europe, Africa and the Middle East and a strong track record of acquisition and portfolio growth with leading global brands.

Ashton said: “I am delighted to be joining Accor bringing my years of strategic business development experience to my new role as vice president in the northern European market.

“This is a critical time for our industry and Accor is a strong partner with an unrivalled brand portfolio.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Accor continues to be the European market leader with an enviable pipeline and fantastic momentum.

“Throughout the pandemic the business has never once taken its eye off the future, building the brand portfolio and opportunities for our partners across the region.

“As we look to 2022 and beyond Accor is well placed to strengthen its portfolio with some spectacular projects planned.”

Ashton joins Accor from Oakwood Hospitality where she was vice president of business development.

Prior to this, she spent 13 years in feasibility and senior development roles with Hyatt Hotels throughout the UK, Switzerland and the US.

Camil Yazbeck, senior vice president, head of development, Accor northern Europe, said: “Accor Northern Europe has signed more hotels and rooms than any other hotel group during 2020 and quarter one of 2021.

“We achieve this success with great brands and great people and so I am thrilled to welcome Maria to further strengthen our development team in the region.

“Luxury remains a key priority for the group globally and in Europe as we look to enhance our already strong portfolio.”