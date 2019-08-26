First EgyptAir A220-300 headed for Cairo

EgyptAir has taken delivery of the first of 12 A220-300 aircraft on order, becoming the first A220 operator based in the Middle East and North African region.

The carrier also becomes just the sixth operator worldwide.

The Cairo-based airline intends to fly the aircraft on routes to and from its main Egyptian hub in Cairo in the coming days.

Representatives from the airline, alongside executives from Airbus Canada Partnership celebrated the aircraft handover at the A220 Mirabel final assembly line.

“We are proud to welcome our very first A220 aircraft and to be the first airline in the Middle East and North African region to take delivery and launch commercial operations of the A220 – the most innovative and technologically advanced aircraft in the world,” said Ahmed Adel, chief executive, EgyptAir Holding Company.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Airbus’ A220 airliners are integral to the execution of EgyptAir business development strategy Horizon 2025 and fleet optimisation plan.”

EgyptAir’s brand new A220-300 is configured in a two-class cabin with 140-seats including 15 premium economy and 125 economy class seats, offering every passenger a greater level of comfort and space.

“We are delighted to welcome EgyptAir to the growing family of A220 operators and look forward to seeing their passengers enjoy the experience of travelling on board the A220‘s bright, spacious and modern cabin,” said Philippe Balducchi, chief executive, Airbus Canada Partnership and Airbus head of country Canada.

The A220 is the only aircraft purpose-built for the 100-150 seat market; it delivers unbeatable fuel efficiency and widebody passenger comfort in a single-aisle aircraft.

EgyptAir currently operates a fleet of 15 Airbus aircraft and still has 15 A320neo aircraft as well as 11 A220 aircraft to be delivered in the coming years.