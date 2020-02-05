Antony takes up chief product officer role with CWT

CWT has appointed Erica Antony to the role of chief product officer.

In this newly created role, Antony will provide dedicated leadership and focus to drive CWT’s product strategy and offerings in the market.

She will report to Patrick Andersen, chief strategy and commerce officer at CWT.

“Erica is an exciting and welcome addition to the CWT team, bringing her successful track record of understanding customer needs and passion for delivering innovative solutions,” said Andersen.

Antony’s primary focus will be to evolve CWT’s customer-centric product approach, optimising organisational design and spearheading the company’s go-to-market strategy.

Working closely alongside both Andersen, and CWT’s chief technology officer, John Pelant, she will also be responsible for further augmenting CWT’s voice of the customer.

Antony brings exceptional product management and leadership experience garnered over more than 15 years in customer-focused roles, most recently as vice president of product management at Workfront, a leader in online work management software.

Prior to that, she held senior development roles driving product strategy and major transformation initiatives at various global technology companies, including Symantec, Veritas and Arcserve.