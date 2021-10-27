Anslow steps into UK sales role with Norwegian

Norwegian Cruise Line has appointed Gary Anslow to the role of senior sales director for the UK and Ireland.

He will work on expanding market share in the region, growing and retaining existing accounts, while acquiring new ones.

Anslow will capitalise on a growing presence worldwide with the delivery of six new Prima-class ships, which will expand the fleet to 23 ships by 2027.

In this role, he will report into Eamonn Ferrin, who has recently been appointed vice president of international sales and will lead a sales team of ten.

An industry expert, Anslow has 25 years’ experience in FMGC and travel, including extensive board and senior leadership team experience in organisations such as PepsiCo, Diageo and Monarch Travel Group.

Anslow joins NCL from Cunard where he worked as sales director since early 2018.

“We are thrilled to welcome Gary on board,” said Ferrin.

“He brings an impressive skillset and extensive senior-level experience in the travel industry, which will be instrumental toward NCL’s growth in the UK and Ireland.

“Gary has a proven track record of delivering high value projects combined with longer term strategic thinking. Having him lead our operations in one of our most important markets is a testament to our growth strategy.”