New Norwegian Cruise Line leadership role for Ferrin

Norwegian Cruise Line has promoted Eamonn Ferrin to the role of vice president of international business.

Ferrin will oversee sales efforts outside of the United States and Canada and grow the international footprint of the company by deepening existing travel relationships.

In this role, he will report into Todd Hamilton, Norwegian senior vice president of sales.

Ferrin joined the company in early 2019 as vice president and managing director for the UK, Ireland, Israel, South Africa and Middle East.

“With his proven track record in the travel and hospitality industry, Eamonn understands how to drive local and global business,” said Hamilton.

“We are very excited for Eamonn to assume this role at such a pivotal time in our history.

“Not only will we begin cruising this July, but we are also opening a new chapter for Norwegian Cruise Line with the launch of our Prima Class, which will see the delivery of six next-generation vessels from 2022 until 2027.

“Eamonn’s experience and unique skillset will continue to be an invaluable asset.”

Ferrin is an industry veteran with more than 23 years of travel and hospitality experience.

He has worked in a variety of divisional chief executive, chief operating office and managing director roles in the UK, Canada and internationally for brands including Air Canada, Holidaybreak and MyTravel.