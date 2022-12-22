Southwest Airlines Monitors Winter Storm Elliott

As Winter Storm Elliott marches eastward, Southwest has implemented operational adjustments to its schedule through Dec. 23.

The Safety of Employees and Customers is Southwest’s top priority and proactive schedule adjustments aim to ensure safe operations, protect the integrity of the entire Southwest Network, and limit subjecting our People to dangerous working conditions.

We have reduced operations at some airports we serve, primarily Denver and Chicago Midway. Of the nearly 4,000 scheduled flights for both Thursday, Dec. 22 and Friday, Dec. 23, Southwest has canceled about 500 flights.

Customers are encouraged to confirm their flight’s status at Southwest.com or the Southwest app. We apologize for inconveniences as our Team works to get Customers to their destinations as quickly and safely as possible.

A travel advisory remains active for scheduled travel beginning Tuesday, Dec. 20 and continuing through Monday, Dec. 26. Customers traveling to, from, or through airports listed in the advisory may voluntarily change their travel plans within 14 days of the originally scheduled departure.

We’ll provide updates via SWAMedia.com as our operational plan evolves.

