Abu Dhabi’s Al Maya Island & Resort reopens private villas

Abu Dhabi’s Al Maya Island & Resort has reopened its villas to guests for overnight stays. It can be reached in 10 minutes by boat from the coast of Abu Dhabi.

There are six villas in total, which come with a private pool and balconies overlooking the ocean. The rooms offer traditional Arabic design and feature an outdoor majlis, huge bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms, private beach access, an outdoor swimming pool, a Jacuzzi and a kid’s pool.

Guests can choose between one-bedroom, two-bedroom or three-bedroom villas. Those booking the villas also have free access to the pool facilities and the beach. A restaurant, pool bar and room service options are also available. Visitors should also keep an eye out for gazelles in their natural habitat. Prices start from AED890 per night for a one-bedroom villa.



Source: Hotelier Middle east