Anguilla to begin welcoming tourists from Friday

As one door closes, another opens.

With the United States Virgin Islands confirming it will close its borders to international tourists this week, Anguillan officials have said they will begin accepting applications for entry.

Visitors will be able to travel to the Caribbean island from August 21st.

The announcement was made by Quincia Gumbs-Marie, parliamentary secretary for tourism, at a press conference hosted by the prime minister, Ellis Webster.

“Anguilla is currently Covid-19 free, so our objective has always been to reopen in a prudent way, taking every precaution to protect the health and safety of our residents and our guests,” stated Gumbs-Marie.

“We have witnessed the developments on some of our neighbouring islands, and we have therefore established very strict protocols, grounded in our ability to contain and mitigate the risks of an imported case.”

As of Friday, visitors wishing to enter Anguilla may start the pre-registration process online at the Anguilla Tourist Board’s website.

Application requirements include the visitor’s home address and proposed travel dates; the submission of a negative PCR test, taken within three to five days prior to arrival; and a health insurance policy that will cover any medical expenses incurred in relation to COVID-19 treatment.

Once the application is approved, an electronic certificate authorising travel to Anguilla will be issued.

All passengers will be given a PCR test on arrival, with a second test administered on day ten of their visit.

During this period, they can enjoy all the facilities and amenities at their villa.

Once a negative result is returned after the second test, guests are then free to explore the island.

In the event of a positive test, the guest will have to isolate at a government approved location.

The use of rental vehicles is also prohibited until clearance is received on day ten.

It should be noted however, that there is not a minimum stay requirement; guests are free to visit for shorter periods as well.

Visitors from low-risk countries will be given preference; those from high-risk countries will be assessed on a case by case basis, taking into consideration their place of residence.

“We look forward to welcoming guests back to Anguilla, safely and responsibly,” declared Kenroy Herbert, chairman of the Anguilla Tourist Board.

“We know that there is considerable pent-up demand for Anguilla, among our homeowners, our repeat guests, and those who just need a break from the stress and strain of the past several months.

“We offer a wonderful respite, a safe haven where you can relax and enjoy our spectacular beaches and our culinary delights, in the comfort of a lovely villa, your home away from home.”