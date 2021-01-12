Liburd takes top job at Anguilla Tourist Board

Stacey Liburd has been appointed to the position of director of tourism at the Anguilla Tourist Board (ATB).

The move was confirmed by minister of tourism, Haydn Hughes, earlier.

“We have put together a very strong board at the ATB,” said Hughes.

“The Anguilla Tourist Board will be strengthened by this appointment that was made by me after careful consideration in consultation with my tourism partners.

“Liburd possesses the skills to help navigate the day-to-day operations during these unprecedented times and she has our confidence and support as we forge ahead,” the minister continued.

Prior to her appointment Liburd served as a member of the ATB board of directors where she chaired the marketing committee.

She comes to the position with a wealth of business development, sales and marketing experience in tourism, having represented a cross section of Anguilla’s most exceptional resort and villa properties.

“I am honoured that the board has entrusted me with this awesome responsibility,” stated Liburd.

“I am a passionate believer in Anguilla’s extraordinary tourism product and look forward to working closely with my colleagues at the board, the ministries of health and tourism, and with our industry stakeholders to recapture our market share, rebuild and rebrand our destination as the most desirable vacation experience in the Caribbean.”