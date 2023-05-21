Anantara Iko Mauritius Resort & Villas Launches Idyllic Wellness Packages

Anantara Iko Mauritius Resort & Villas is excited to announce the launch of its new personalised wellness packages on the pristine shores of their tropical paradise island. Guests can choose a tailored five- or seven-night package that includes healing treatments, wellbeing classes, organic nutritional fine-dining and nature-based adventures, all curated by the resorts fully trained wellness consultants around individual needs.

Already a pioneering wellness retreat, Anantara Iko Mauritius Resort & Villas location lends itself to inner wellbeing and relaxation, nestled on the white sand shores of the stunning Indian Ocean Island surrounded by nature, with lush tropical vegetation and a coastal breeze.

The wellness journey begins from the moment guests arrive, with a stress-free approach adopted by the resort to ensure all needs and goals are taken care of, including the coordination of daily schedules, treatment preferences and culinary desires. Through a relaxed consultation on arrival, trained planners assess individual needs to carefully craft bespoke programmes. Every activity and reservation is then arranged so all guests need to do is sit back and relax in the expert hands of Anantara’s well-being team.

The new packages include a variety of treatments from across the globe from the new Anantara Spa menu, with Ayurvedic healing techniques to enhance energy and release tension, traditional Hamman rituals that remove toxins and boost immunity and Reiki sessions that take you on a guided journey to restore balance and energy. For the ultimate relaxation and de-stress, Thai, Balinese and Hawaiian inspired signature massages and treatments are incorporated to ensure mind, body and soul are aligned.

Nutrition is an integral part of the wellness journey at Anantara Iko Mauritius with sumptuous healthy cuisine included across all a la carte menus in the resort’s gourmet dining outlets. These include Horizon, where international favourites are served overlooking the beautiful Blue Bay Marine Park, Indian cuisine at Zafran and the exclusive Sea.Fire.Salt sumptuous seafood grill. Find complete nourishment in the healthy eating oasis of Bon Manzer vegan restaurant where natural ingredients blend to create dishes filled with both flavour and goodness. For truly exceptional dining experiences guests can capture perfect moments with Anantara’s customisable Dining by Design concept.

The new packages at the pristine beachfront resort expand beyond the extensive menu of expert treatments, nutritionally curated cuisine and healing spa rituals, to a wide range therapies, classes and adventurous excursions to complete the wellness journey. From detox beverage classes, physiotherapy and mindfulness sessions, and emotional healing provided by experienced professionals to circuit training on the beach, and even horse-riding adventures. Group sessions of yoga, meditation and Tai Chi are included, regardless of the package, as are bike tours and power walks through the landscaped gardens and nearby fragrant forest.

Learn new skills and stimulate the mind with cooking, painting, or mixology classes. Find inspiration on hiking, biking, or cultural tours. Encourage the body to heal and strengthen with naturopathic remedies and osteopathic techniques built on combinations of exercise, diet, and manipulative therapies from massage to acupressure and reflexology. Unearth your true self with a complete wellness journey at Anantara Iko Mauritius Resort and Villas.

“At Anantara Iko Mauritius Resort & Villas we are blessed to have our home on the shore of an unspoiled island paradise and excited for every guest to enjoy the well-being opportunities that locations like ours create. Through our extensive wellness packages and luxurious spa, we look forward to providing every visitor with not only incredible holiday memories but with an inner calm and revitalised energy that will last long after they return home,” – Rebecca Mallie, Spa Manager, Anantara Iko Mauritius Resort & Villas.

At the heart of all Anantara Iko Mauritius Resort & Villas wellness packages is Anantara Spa. This haven for luxury delivers a comprehensive menu of treatments from body and facial scrubs to signature massage experiences with carefully created pampering for everyone including couples, mothers-to-be, and even children.

To speak with the Anantara team about your Wellness Package or stay, please contact [email protected]