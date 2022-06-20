Oman Air boosts flght frequency

Oman Air, the national carrier of sultanate of Oman, has increased weekly flight frequencies on its Muscat-Salalah-Muscat sector to a total of 112 weekly flights, running between 23 June and 11 September 2022.

The airline offers wide-body service between Muscat and Salalah, including the Boeing 787 Dreamliner and Airbus A330 in addition to the Boeing 737, with eight flights per day in each direction, providing flexible travel and connecting flight options. The first flight from Muscat departs at 02:05, and the last flight departs at 20:20. Salalah’s first flight leaves at 04:50, while the last flight leaves at 22:45. Flight schedules and times are subject to change, and guests are invited to consult omanair.com for the most up-to-date information.

“Salalah is teeming with tourists from all across the Gulf region at this time of year,” stated Ahmed Ali Al Mahrouqi, Regional Vice President - Oman & GCC. “Verdant mountains, cool drizzle and breathtaking natural settings serve as a magnet to tourists who wish to get away from hotter climes. Year after year, the number of people who are fascinated by the wonderful Khareef phenomenon that surrounds the beautiful city of Salalah grows dramatically.”

Salalah packages were also created by Oman Air Holidays, allowing travelers to see some of the most popular tourist attractions in and around Salalah. Each package is designed to give tourists a taste of some of the city’s most popular attractions. Throughout its network, the airline has initiated numerous promotional activities aimed at travel agencies, tour operators, and the general public to unveil its new packages which are created with care for anyone in search of a bespoke, unforgettable holiday experience.

“To satisfy this burgeoning demand, Oman Air has boosted its Salalah frequency, now offering 238,754 seats and convenient connections between Salalah and major destinations via Muscat,” Al Mahrouqi said. “Salalah’s reputation as a top tourist destination during the Khareef (monsoon) season is reflected by the addition of flights on the sector.”

Oman Air welcomes all guests to the Sultanate of Oman on board its award-winning flights. As of May 22, 2022, all COVID-19 preventive safety precautions and procedures previously in place at airports across Oman have been lifted.

Guests departing Oman should ensure that they are aware of all pre-departure requirements and requirements during their flights, which are provided at omanair.com.

Oman Air was voted ‘World’s Leading Airline - Customer Experience 2021’ by voters of World Travel Awards.