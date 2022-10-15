Today, American Airlines has taken delivery of its 50th Boeing 787. The carrier has been busy taking on Dreamliners as of late.

American Airlines integrated the Boeing 787 into its fleet in 2015, adding 50 of the 787 aircraft family in the past seven years, split between the 787-8 and 787-9. The carrier is an all-Boeing widebody operator, with the 777 and the 787. The largest airline in the world has 67 777 aircraft in its fleet, 47 of the -200 and 20 of the -300ER. Between the 777 and 787, American Airlines has 118 widebody aircraft, 12% of its fleet.

On August 10, 2022, American took delivery of its first Dreamliner aircraft in 15 months. The plane, a 787-8, was delivered from Boeing’s factory in Charleston, South Carolina. The -8 received by American Airlines is configured with a cabin capacity of 234 passengers and can fly up to 7,305 nautical miles (13,530 km).

Since Boeing was allowed to resume deliveries of the 787 in late August, American Airlines has received five 787s. Three were delivered to American Airlines in September alone. In total, nine 787s were delivered during Q3, including seven in September.

