Dubai hosts Women in Tech Global Awards at the Museum of the Future

Under the patronage and in the presence of Sheikha Mozah bint Marwan Al Maktoum, First Lieutenant Pilot at Dubai Police, Dubai hosted the fifth edition of the Women in Tech Global Awards at the Museum of the future in Dubai.

Organised by Women in Tech®, a global non-profit organisation committed to bridging the gender gap and establishing a strong network of women in tech worldwide, the ceremony fêted eight winners for their remarkable contributions to the tech industry. More than 200 guests from across the world attended the event, which was the final leg of the organisation’s awards series.

Sheikha Mozah welcomed the guests and expressed her appreciation to Women in Tech® for its exceptional efforts to empower women through technology and for launching initiatives that enhance their opportunities to participate and excel in the tech field equally.

In her opening address, Sheikha Mozah highlighted the importance of continuing to empower women across various fields, especially in the tech industry. Sheikha Mozah also spoke about how technology has increased opportunities for women and enabled them to achieve their aspirations while making a positive difference in their communities. She emphasised the importance for communities to adopt new technologies and provide accessible training for women in areas such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and blockchain in order to expand their scope of participation in the field.

The UAE has instituted laws and a legal framework that provide women with equal opportunities to contribute to the comprehensive development of the nation. The UAE leadership’s commitment to empowering women has enabled them to assume leading positions in all areas. In 2019, Sheikha Mozah became the first woman to attain the position of First Lieutenant Pilot with the Dubai Police.

During the ceremony, Sheikha Mozah presented the ‘Aspiring Teen Award’ to Nitasha Pillay, a South African student majoring in Marketing and Information Systems Technology and Networks at the University of Kwa-Zulu Natal. Sheikha Mozah bint Marwan highlighted the need to support youth during this stage of development and help them identify their goals.

Ayumi Moore Aoki, Founder and CEO of the Women in Tech® Global Movement, said: “The Women in Tech® organises the Women in Tech Awards annually as part of its commitment to bridge the gender gap in technology. The Awards recognise talented and innovative women who are truly transforming the technology sector.”

Aoki expressed her deepest appreciation to Sheikha Mozah bint Marwan Al Maktoum for her generous patronage of the Women in Tech Global Awards and for announcing her full support as patron of the ‘Aspiring Teen Award’ in its next edition.

The global event recognised the outstanding achievements of women across eight different categories. Before the event, Women in Tech® hosted regional awards representing different parts of the world: Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and North Africa, Europe, Africa, and America.