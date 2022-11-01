American Airlines Cadet Academy Announces New Partnership With Spartan College of Aeronautics

American Airlines and Spartan College of Aeronautics and Technology announce a new partnership to expand the American Airlines Cadet Academy for aspiring pilots. Spartan, based in Tulsa, Oklahoma, is the Cadet Academy’s first collegiate partner offering an Associate of Applied Science degree in Aviation Flight and increases its training network to five locations.

“The American Airlines Cadet Academy is designed to address all of the obstacles associated with a traditional flight training path,” said Christina Flores, Managing Director of Aviation Recruiting and Programs at American Airlines. “We are thrilled to offer a new pathway which includes building flight time while working towards a college degree with the support of mentorship and financial aid.”

Through this new partnership with Spartan College, American Airlines cadets have an opportunity to earn their FAA certificates and ratings, as well as their Associate of Applied Science degree. The Aviation Flight program at Spartan College can be completed in as few as 17 months with reduced ATP hours, housing options, and financial aid for those who qualify. Certified Flight Instructors may also continue their education to earn a Bachelor of Science in Technology Management degree from Spartan.

“Spartan is well known for providing broad access to aspiring pilots from all backgrounds and for the high standards of our flight training,” said Rob Polston, Chief Executive Officer at Spartan College. “We are committed to working with American Airlines to train a pipeline of new pilots to meet their needs for years to come. We are honored to partner with one of the world’s leading airlines and train the next generation of pilots in their innovative Cadet Academy.”

Since its launch in 2018, nearly 700 cadets have entered the Cadet Academy, and more than 100 have already graduated with the program.

The American Airlines Cadet Academy has a unique financial partnership dedicated to supporting cadets entering the program. The goal is to eliminate the financial barriers prospective pilots face and support the growth of the pilot population while creating greater diversity among future and current pilot ranks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Students enrolled in the Cadet Academy will be paired with an American Airlines pilot mentor to guide them through the journey. Qualifying cadets also have access to American Airlines Federal Credit Union’s Cadet Loan Program for financial assistance in covering the cost of training. Upon completion of the required flight hours, American’s three wholly owned regional carriers (Envoy, Piedmont, and PSA) will offer graduates an interview. If hired by one of these regional airlines, cadets are well on their way to working at American Airlines.

American Airlines Cadet Academy and Spartan College are enrolling now. For those interested in learning more about pilot training and how to get started, visit: AA Cadet Academy or American Airlines Cadet Academy at Spartan College - Spartan College.