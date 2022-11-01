Qatar Airways and FIFA Mark 20 Days to Go at The World’s Best Airport, Ahead of the FIFA World Cup

With only 20 days to go until the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, FIFA President, Gianni Infantino, and MATAR Chief Operations Officer, Eng. Badr Al Meer, met at the World’s Best Airport, Hamad International Airport.

The leaders assembled on the tarmac to highlight a specially-branded Boeing 777 aircraft painted in FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ livery.

In 2017, Qatar Airways announced its partnership with FIFA as the Official Airline. The alliance has gone from strength to strength, with The World’s Best Airline sponsoring numerous tournaments such as the FIFA Confederations Cup 2017™, the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™, the FIFA Club World Cup™, and the FIFA Women’s World Cup™.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, said: “We are here to represent both Qatar Airways and FIFA and our dedication towards playing our role in hosting the first-ever FIFA World Cup™ in the Middle East. Hosting this tournament is a big achievement for us, and we are ready to unite fans worldwide and provide them with the exceptional experience.”

“This will be the first FIFA World Cup™ to take place in the Middle East and the Arab World, and our partners Qatar Airways and Hamad International Airport will play a key role in the delivery of this amazing event,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino. “They are ready to welcome millions of fans to Doha, showcase the Host Country’s unique hospitality, and ensure top-class service and the most memorable experiences, contributing to making this the best FIFA World Cup™ ever.”

Most recently, the airline revealed projects, providing football fans with world-class entertainment, including Qatar Live – which hosts more than 60 international artists throughout the World Cup. In addition, the airline announced the development of beach clubs, fan zones and theme parks, the Daydream Music Festival, Lusail Boulevard brand activation, Qatar Airways Sky House, Winter Wonderland and the naming ceremony for the MSC World Europa cruise ship.

The airline has produced a line-up of customer experience initiatives that provides fans with a unique touch-point at every step in their journey, such as:

Passenger Overflow Area

Qatar Airways will provide dedicated Passenger Overflow spaces outside Hamad International Airport and Doha International Airport, at no cost, where football festivities and live entertainment can be enjoyed while also providing storage space for luggage and carry-ons. This space will allow fans to continue enjoying the celebrations before they depart to their respective destinations.

FIFA Onboard Experience

The Official Airline Partner for FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ sets the stage with a unique onboard cabin experience. Passengers will have much to look forward to when travelling with Qatar Airways during the football season, with a special range of FIFA World Cup™ themed products and activations.

The football-inspired cabin includes FIFA limited edition amenity kits, souvenir cushions, headphones, dining menus and football jersey-styled loungewear. Young traveller packs and plush toys have been especially curated for our younger fans.

The Official Airline of the Journey’s Oryx One In-flight Entertainment system will be home to more than 180 football-related titles, including an exclusive interview with FIFA president Gianni Infantino. During FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, passengers can enjoy complimentary live streaming of World Cup matches and other major sporting events directly from passengers personal devices.

The tournament will be held across eight world-class stadiums designed to invoke the symbols of Arabian culture. The Al Bayt Stadium will host the Opening Match with a capacity of 60,000 seats, while Lusail Stadium is set to host the Final Match of the tournament, with a capacity of 80,000 seats. The remaining stadiums, which include Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Al Janoub Stadium, Khalifa International Stadium, Education City Stadium, Stadium 974 and Al Thumama Stadium, will house 40,000 spectators.

In its goal to bring communities together through sport, the World’s Best Airline has an extensive global sports partnership portfolio. As a FIFA sponsor and Official Airline Partner since 2017, Qatar Airways also has football partnerships around the globe, including Concacaf, Conmebol, Paris Saint-Germain and FC Bayern München. Qatar Airways is also the official airline of The Ironman and Ironman 70.3 Triathlon Series, GKA Kite World Tour and has sponsorships across equestrianism, padel, rugby, squash, and tennis.