Amari Raaya Maldives Unveils Romantic ‘Just the Two of Us’ Package, Perfect for Valentine’s Day

Amari Raaya Maldives the luxury resort nestled in the pristine Raa Atoll of the Maldives, is pleased to introduce a romantic new package, ‘Just the Two of Us’, tailor-made for an unforgettable Valentine’s Day celebration.

With return seaplane transfers included, the package has been specially curated with enchanting experiences including a couples’ photoshoot and a private sunset cruise. Nestled amidst the turquoise waters and pristine sands of the Maldives, Amari Raaya Maldives offers a sanctuary of romance, where every detail is designed to create lasting memories.

As the sole resort on a private island, Amari Raaya Maldives offers an unrivalled sense of seclusion and privacy - perfect factors for a romantic retreat away from the world. Guests can immerse themselves in the tranquillity of nature, far from the crowds and distractions of everyday life. Spread across 390,000 square meters (39 hectares), Amari Raaya Maldives occupies one of the largest natural islands in Raa Atoll. This expansive domain offers guests an unparalleled sense of seclusion, providing ample space for a true castaway experience amidst untouched natural beauty. Couples can enjoy spectacular dining, exciting activities and unobstructed ocean views from 187 beach and ocean villas – which each offer direct access to the beach or ocean. The Ocean Villas offer their own private overwater balcony with direct ocean access and a cool sea breeze.

The ‘Just the Two of Us’ package includes highlights such as:

Soar in Style: Arrive in paradise with return seaplane transfers for two from Male, experiencing breathtaking aerial views of the Maldivian atolls.

A Toast to Togetherness: Pop open a bottle of chilled champagne upon arrival, setting the mood for a luxurious getaway.

Mornings Made Magical: Wake up to daily breakfast with sparkling wine, at Amaya Food Gallery.

Pampering in Paradise: Reconnect and rejuvenate with a 60-minute couple’s spa treatment at the resort’s ‘maai spa’, offering unique, personalised treatments inspired by Thai traditions.

Capture Precious Moments: Let a professional photographer capture memories to last forever, with a complimentary 30-minute couples’ photo shoot, including 10 digital images on a USB to take home and treasure.

Savor Sunset Splendour: Embark on a private sunset cruise, sailing hand-in-hand as the sky explodes in a kaleidoscope of colours, with champagne and canapes included.

Dine Under the Stars: Experience an intimate private stargazing and dinner experience at the watchtower, whispering sweet nothings under a blanket of a million stars. The watchtower, one of the island’s highlights, gives a unique opportunity to dine amidst the lush greenery of the treetops. The watchtower is part of the fictional story of Seb, a portrait artist who was shipwrecked on the island and who has inspired the resort’s concept. Guests can discover the remnants of his castaway story, including his art studio, ship and the watchtower which has become an incredible private dining and star-gazing venue. Seb’s story is interwoven into the island experience.

Culinary Delights: Delight in artisanal cheeses and excellent wine in a private tasting.

Romance In Every Detail: Experience the charm of a villa adorned with rose petals with a romantic turn-down service each evening.

Beyond the curated experiences of the package, Amari Raaya Maldives offers a myriad of ways for guests to celebrate their love, from candlelit dinners on the beach, private picnics on secluded sandbanks, or couples’ yoga sessions at sunrise. Explore the vibrant coral reefs with snorkelling adventures, dive into the crystal-clear waters, or simply relax by the lapping shore or swimming pool.

Couples staying in an Ocean Pool Villa can even opt to start the day with one of the Maldives’ most iconic experiences – a floating breakfast served in their very own private pool. Those looking to take part in some bucket-list experiences during their stay will find choice aplenty - from swimming with whale sharks beneath the ocean waves, or paddle-boarding, jet-skiing or kayaking on the azure blue waters – moments never to be forgotten.

With the ‘Just the Two of Us’ package, Valentine’s Day at Amari Raaya Maldives promises to be an unforgettable journey of love, luxury, and expertly tailored experiences. The package starts from 828 USD per villa per night (approximately 655 GPB), based on two adults sharing a Beach Pool Villa. Minimum 4 night stay. Package valid 9th January - 31st May 2024.

To book please visit https://www.amari.com/raaya-maldives/special-offers/hotel-packages or email: [email protected]

For more information, visit the website of Amari Raaya Maldives at: https://www.amari.com/raaya-maldives